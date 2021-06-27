The insecurity challenges in the country have been a source of concern to many prominent Nigerians

One of such Nigerians is a former minister of sports and youth development, Comrade Solomon Selcap Dalung

But Dalung's comments concerning the crisis were seen by some Nigerians as an indictment of the ruling APC

FCT, Abuja - Solomon Dalung, a former minister of sports, last year criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government over the mounting insecurity in the country.

The criticism of the Plateau-born politician had rattled the ruling party and drew the attention of political watchers in the country.

Dalung said it is not unusual for members of a party to critical of its own government. Photo credit: Adam Abu Bashal/Anadolu Agency

Comments based on patriotism

But, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 22, Dalung stated that his comments were out of concern and an attempt to call the attention of stakeholders on the situation.

His words:

“My expression was to bring to bear how bad the situation was with us and try to draw the attention of the relevant stakeholders to come together and solve the problem. Security is not an issue for only government to solve, it involves consensus between all the relevant stakeholders coming together to see it as a threat.

“And the situation in which we found ourselves appears to be part of a blame game. Everybody passing the buck only to the government which has gone so bad that the common people are no facing these threats and this is an issue of concern.

“So, the blame game is basically what I was trying to attack. Secondly, I also wanted to draw the attention of the APC over the promise they made, which is the standard by which people will measure us.

“So, we were not doing well in that aspect and needed to align it with our promise. Because integrity depends on the context of how you fulfill your promise to the people and so we cannot be talking about integrity when our commitment to the people is still not yet addressed.”

No attempt to ridicule the governing party

Asked if his comments were an indictment on his party, Dalung said:

“I did not indict anybody, because I couldn't have indicted myself. I am a member of the party and I am in government. So, if I raise an alarm that this house we are living in is already engulfed by fire, you can not accuse me of indicting myself, because it means I should keep quiet so that all of us should be consumed.”

