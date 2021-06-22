A Nigerian man identified as Frank West has expressed displeasure over the state of a school in Ndokwa East local government

West said Akarai Etiti Community primary school was in a state of disrepair and the government had abandoned it

He called on the appropriate authority to do something about the school, adding that the local government is also facing the issue of lack of water supply

A Nigerian man identified as Frank West has called on the Delta state government to come to their rescue over a dilapidated school in the state and lack of access to a potable water supply.

Taking to his Facebook page to share photos of Akarai Etiti Community Primary School, West said the school is the only educational facility in Ndokwa East local government.

The dilapidated school in Delta state is a source of worry for Nigerians. Photo credit: Frank West

Source: Facebook

He said the government had neglected Ndokwa East despite the fact that it is one of the major oil-producing local government areas in the state.

In his words:

"This is despite the state being one of the top three oil-rich states in the country and Ndokwa East LGA a major oil producing Local government area in Delta state Nigeria."

They also lack potable water supply

West said the only source of water supply to the people of the local government is dirty pond water.

According to West, Ndokwa East LG does not have a good road network the people can enjoy.

He wrote on Facebook:

"We therefore want to solicit the monetary support of the general public and kind hearted Nigerians to fund our Educational and water projects."

He urges social media to let the government know the people's plight

West called on social media users to share his post so that it could get to the appropriate authority.

In his words:

"You can lend your voice by sharing until this post get to the necessary authorities. The people living in this community are humans like you that have be denied access to basic social amenities..

"Many thanks to those who have already reposted."

The post was also shared by Aproko Ndokwa Nation.

