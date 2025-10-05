Turkish football expert Levent Tuzemen has defended Mauro Icardi, calling fan criticism of the striker shameful

Tuzemen insists Icardi carried Galatasaray when Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was unavailable

Debate grows over Icardi’s future at the Istanbul club following Galatasaray’s draw with Besiktas

Turkish football pundit Levent Tuzemen has strongly criticised Galatasaray fans who have been calling for Mauro Icardi’s exit following comparisons with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Tuzemen defended the Argentine forward, insisting he deserves more respect for his contributions to the club, especially during difficult times when others were unavailable.

According to Daily Post, Tuzemen lashed out at fans who suggested that Icardi should be replaced or allowed to leave the club, describing their comments as shameful.

“Shame on those who said Icardi should go. Who carried the team in the league when Osimhen wasn’t there?”

The Turkish analyst reminded critics of Icardi’s crucial performances last season, where he led the line and helped Galatasaray stay competitive in both domestic and European campaigns.

“He has five goals! How did this Icardi hatred suddenly arise?” Tuzemen added, expressing disbelief over the sudden negativity surrounding the star striker.

Icardi’s injury not a problem

Tuzemen further emphasised that Icardi has continued to give his all for Galatasaray despite dealing with physical setbacks.

The football expert revealed that the club’s medical staff expects the Argentine forward to regain full fitness by late October.

“Icardi is Galatasaray’s phenomenon. He has some physical shortcomings, but the doctor said, ‘He’ll recover after October,’” Tuzemen noted.

The pundit praised Icardi’s resilience and dedication, reminding fans that even while injured, the Argentine showed up for the team and delivered key performances.

His leadership and experience have been vital in stabilising the squad through transitions and injuries.

Osimhen comparison sparks debate

The heated discussion began after Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Besiktas on Saturday, where Victor Osimhen started and Icardi came on as a substitute in the 86th minute.

Some supporters on social media began suggesting that Osimhen’s arrival should mark a new era, calling for Icardi to move on.

However, Tuzemen dismissed these opinions as disrespectful and reactionary.

“While Osimhen was injured, he somehow put you on his back. He’s been with Galatasaray since the day he arrived!” he said.

Tuzemen’s comments have since gone viral in Turkey, sparking a wider conversation about loyalty and short-termism among football fans.

Many supporters have since echoed his sentiments, praising Icardi for his professionalism and loyalty to the Galatasaray badge.

Okan Buruk has a tough decision to make as he needs to find a means of balancing the fiery presence of Osimhen with the experience and finishing of Icardi in the Galatasaray team.

Source: Legit.ng