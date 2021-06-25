Lagos - The news review for the week of June 19-June 25 was lead by the UNILAG student who was arrested for killing the CEO of Super TV among other stories.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week below:

1. Breaking: 21-Year-Old UNILAG Undergraduate Reveals How She Killed Super TV CEO

A 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu has been arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly killing the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

The Punch reported that the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Chidinma is an undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), stating that she had confessed to committing the crime.

2. List of States to Host 4 New Universities as Buhari Gives Approval, Okays N18bn Take-Off Grant

The federal government has announced the approval for the establishment of four new universities to address the shortfall in technology, medicine, and nutrition in Nigeria.

Premium Times reported that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, June 21.

3. Breaking: Tension in Benue As Gunmen Attack Police Station, Kill 14 Persons

The Benue police command has confirmed that 14 bandits were killed in a gun duel following an attempted attack on a station in the Katsina-Ala area of the state on Sunday, June 20.

The Nation reports that the police spokesperson Kate Anene, who confirmed the incident, noted that on Saturday, June 19, some suspected bandits were arrested and detained at Katsina-Ala divisional police station for investigations.

4. List of 10 States Yet to Implement N30,000 Minimum Wage 2 Years after Buhari's Approval

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N30,000 minimum wage into law.

The implementation of the new minimum wage, however, did not take off immediately as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had to stage protests before some states complied.

Sadly, in spite of the protests, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has lamented that 10 states are yet to implement the minimum wage two years after it was okayed by the federal government.

5. 2023: I Won’t Allow ‘Paper Weight’ Politician to Succeed Me, Buhari Finally Declares

Amid a serious political race among chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the president has finally reacted.

Vanguard reports that the president reiterated that he would not cede power to any politician who cannot win an election in his domain.

6. Breaking: PDP Senator Decamps to Ruling APC, Meets Buhari

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives (APC).

Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media, made this known in a brief statement on his Facebook page as the senator who is representing Delta North senatorial district in the National Assembly met with the president on Friday, June 25.

7. Buhari’s Aide Declares Governorship Ambition ahead of 2023 Elections

Senator Ita Enang, President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, has reportedly declared his interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

The Nation reported that Senator Enang made the declaration during a meeting with Ibiono Ibom stakeholders in Uyo, the state capital.

8. Why We Did Not Arrest Tinubu, EFCC Chairman Bawa Opens Up

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is under investigation.

Bawa made this known in an exclusive interview published by ThisDay on Sunday, June 20, adding that an investigation does not end in a day.

