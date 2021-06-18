Lagos - The news review for the week of June 12 - June 18 was composed of news reports from Religions, security, politics, and current affairs.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the top stories that got the attention of news readers within the week below:

1. Popular Nigerian Pastor Kills Wife, Buries Corpse in Shallow Grave

Eket LGA, Akwa Ibom state - Chris Enoch, a pastor in Akwa Ibom state, has been arrested and detained by the police for allegedly killing his wife.

Premium Times reported that the incident happened at a village called Ikot Ataku, Okon, in Eket local government area.

The youth president of the community, Effiong Johnson, said on Wednesday, June 16, that Pastor Enoch killed the wife identified as Patient seven days ago and buried her corpse in the shallow grave inside their gated compound.

2. Emir Atiku Abubakar Accused of Banditry, Punished with Immediate Suspension

Zamfara - The Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammad, has been suspended from his throne over allegations of involvement in banditry.

Muhammad's suspension was approved by Governor Bello Matawalle on Saturday, June 12, PM News reported.

3. Why I Will Never Visit President Buhari in Aso Rock, Nigerian Governor

Etche, Rivers state - The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will never pay a visit to the presidential villa to ask President Muhammadu Buhari for help over one problem or the other.

Wike made the statement on Tuesday, June 15, when speaking at inaugurating a road project in Etche Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers state.

He accused the president of shifting the responsibility of securing Nigerians to governors, PM News reported.

4. I am prepared to die for Nigeria: 10 key points President Buhari made in Democracy Day address

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on the early hours of Saturday, June 12, addressed Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Democracy Day, where he highlighted some of the key performances of administration and security challenges among other issues.

5. Soldiers Intercept 73 Young Men in 5 Trucks Travelling to Imo State With 47 Motorcycles

Makurdi - Soldiers of 72 Special Force Brigade, Nigeria Army, Makurdi on Monday night, June 14 intercepted 73 young men from Nasarawa state on their way to Imo.

According to a report by Nigerian Tribune, the able-bodied young men who were loaded in five trucks were intercepted at Agan Toll Gate, Makurdi by the military working on a security report.

6. TB Joshua: SCOAN Announces Burial Details of Late Prophet

Lagos - The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has released a statement concerning the funeral of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua.

The statement was shared on the official Facebook page of the church, detailing that the late prophet will be buried within the precincts of the church.

7. I Am Not Dead, Tinubu Declares As He Arrives Nigeria From Dubai

Following the rumour about his death, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, arrived in Lagos from Dubai on the night of Tuesday, June 15.

PM News reported that social media was awash with rumours that Tinubu was dead, but his media office denied the reports, saying that the former governor would soon arrive in the country.

Source: Legit