Emmanuel Lyambee Jime has been appointed as the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC)

Jime's appointment was announced on Thursday, June 24, by the federal government based on his wealth of experience

According to the report, Jime was a former managing director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC).

The News reports that Jime, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in law, brings his wealth of experience to the new role having distinguished himself in several public offices.

Legit.ng gathered that Jime was at a time managing director at the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).

He was also a two-term member of the House of representatives representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency in Benue state between 2007 and 2015.

The new appointee was also the speaker of the Benue state House of Assembly from 1992 to 1993.

The appointment is for a renewable four-year tenure.

