Lagos police command has arrested Ojukwu, the father of Chidinma, who allegedly killed the owner of Super TV in the Lekki area of the state

Chidinma was paraded by the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, in Ikeja, on Thursday, June 24

Odumosu said that the suspect was arrested by the police in her father's residence on Wednesday, June 23, in Yabba

Ikeja, Lagos - Ojukwu, the father of Chidinma, a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who was paraded over the alleged killing of the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, has been arrested by the personnel of the Lagos state police command.

The Punch reports that a top police source said the suspect and her father were arrested at their residence, No. 57 Akinwunmi street, Alagomeji, Yaba, on Wednesday, June 23.

A 21-year-old UNILAG undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, has been paraded by the Lagos state police command. Credit: The Nation.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the source, according to the report, said the father was apprehended for resisting Chidinma’s arrest and for becoming violent with policemen.

The report further stated that the man did not believe that his daughter committed any crime until she confessed on Thursday, June 24, adding that he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

Channels TV also reports that Chidinma, who claimed to be a 300-level student in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, confessed to stabbing Ataga to death while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja.

