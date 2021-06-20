No fewer than 14 suspected bandits have been sent to their early grave by the personnel of the Katsina-Ala police division in Benue state

The bandits, according to the report, attempted to attack the station to free some of their gang members when they met their untimely death

Kate Anene, the state public relations officer, confirmed the incident on Sunday, June 20, and asked the residents to be vigilant

Katsina-Ala, Benue - The Benue police command has confirmed that 14 bandits were killed in a gun duel following an attempted attack on a station in the Katsina-Ala area of the state on Sunday, June 20.

The Nation reports that the police spokesperson Kate Anene, who confirmed the incident, noted that on Saturday, June 19, some suspected bandits were arrested and detained at Katsina-Ala divisional police station for investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said that all criminal elements would soon be wiped out of Nigeria. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Legit.ng gathered that Anene said that some gunmen, numbering about 50, launched a blistering attack on the station in an attempt to free the suspects from custody in the early hours of Sunday, June 20.

Anene also stated operatives at the division, personnel who were already on alert, engaged the gunmen with 14 of them gunned down during the exchange of gunfire while others escaped with bullets wound.

Daily Nigerian also reports that the police advised the good people of Katsina-Ala to remain calm and avail the police with useful information.

