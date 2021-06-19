The battle to succeed Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state governor has begun as Senator Ita Enang declares interest

Enang who is President Buhari's aide on Niger Delta Affairs made his interest public at a key stakeholders' meeting in Uyo

The senior presidential aide also revealed one of the key reasons why he decided to give a shot at the number one political seat in the south-south state in 2023

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Senator Ita Enang, President Muhammadu Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, has reportedly declared his interest to contest the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom state.

The Nation reported that Senator Enang made the declaration during a meeting with Ibiono Ibom stakeholders in Uyo, the state capital.

Senator Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, has declared his interest to contest the 2023 governorship seat in Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: Senator Ita Enang

He explained that his decision was informed by the overwhelming pressures from the majority of the people of Akwa Ibom state asking him to run for the office of governor.

The senior presidential aide was quoted to have said:

“I have decided to make public my intention to run for the office of governor of Akwa Ibom state in response to the overwhelming pressure from the good people of the three senatorial districts of the state for me to declare my interest in the race.

“I wish to assure our people that I will run for the office of governor of Akwa Ibom state come 2023.”

Senator Enang said it took him so long to officially make a pronouncement on the matter as he had to consult widely on the issue.

He noted that he is now waiting for the official commencement of the political activities by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go into full campaigns.

In his reaction, Obong Churchhill Ekop who spoke on behalf of the Ibiono Ibom stakeholders expressed joy over Enang's decision.

He called on the people of Akwa Ibom home and abraid to rally around the senior presidential aide for the total development of Akwa Ibom state beyond 2023.

