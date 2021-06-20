President Muhammadu Buhari has said that some of the people who are jostling to succeed him in 2023 cannot win election in their domain

Buhari made this known on Saturday, June 19, in Zaria, during the launch of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari, Zaria Peace Foundation

The president, however, urged the people agitating for the separation of the country to have a rethink on their plans

Zaria, Kaduna - Amid a serious political race among chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the president has finally reacted.

Vanguard reports that the president reiterated that he would not cede power to any politician who cannot win an election in his domain.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would leave office in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that he spoke on Saturday, June 19, as a special guest of honour during the launch of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari, Zaria Peace Foundation which took place at Ahmadu Bello University Hotels, Zaria, Kaduna state.

The president said there was nothing Nigerians needed now than peace, adding that the country would be better if Nigerians remain united as a sovereign nation than fragmented entities.

He further noted that those agitating for separation of Country were ignorant of war and its consequences.

Buhari, who was represented by the executive secretary, revenue mobilization, allocation and fiscal commission, Mohammed Bello Shehu, explained further that for peace to reign in any society, people must be involved actively.

He said:

“And again those who are discussing restructuring, my question is that what are you going restructure? If you ask many Nigerians what are they going to restructure, you will find out that they have nothing to talk about. Some of them have not even studied the 1999 constitution. The 1999 constitution is almost 70 to 80 percent 1979 constitution."

“It is okay to demand restructuring, renewal of constitution, but what is most important now is how can Nigeria state make local government functional, how can Nigeria states make the judiciary independent?"

Buhari asks agitators for secession to approach National Assembly

PM News also reports that Buhari, however, asked Nigerians to focus on putting pressure on National Assembly members to make sure that that autonomy as enshrined in our constitution is respected and implemented.

“So if that were to be done, some of these issues like insecurity, you will find a situation where local government chairmen in collaboration with traditional rulers will form a chain of communication to figure out what is really happening.

"So these are the things I expect those calling for agitation to do. And I said also that majority of those calling for restructuring are people that are so afraid to go into partisan politics. And even if they were to go into partisan politics they will not win."

The president also appealed to Nigerian parents to try and educate their children, adding that people are better as a nation.

President Buhari says he will fulfil his promises to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari said he would continue to work towards fulfilling all his campaign promises he made to Nigerians.

It was reported that the Nigerian president made the statement on Friday, June 18, when he hosted members of the Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.

He expressed the hope that all Nigerians will cherish the positive achievements of his administration.

