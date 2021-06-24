Orlando Capote has refused to sell his home despite numerous offers, stating that it will be like selling his soul

The 1,300 square foot house stands in the middle of a N246 trillion project said to be the biggest ever in the town

The man said his father worked two jobs to purchase the home in 1989, and both his parents, who are now dead, did not want the home sold

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man has refused to sell his home which stands in the middle of a huge construction project, despite several attempts to buy the property.

Orlando Capote is not budging despite more than 60 great offers. Photo: CBS4 News.

Source: UGC

Orlando Capote, whose home stands in the middle of the project, says his home has a priceless sentiment value that no money can buy.

In an interview with CBS Miami, the man said his house is like his soul, and it is difficult to sell it no matter the amount of money offered in the world.

The project is said to be worth N246 trillion and the biggest commercial development in the history of Coral Gables, a town in Florida, US.

Capote noted his home carries many memories of his parents who bought it way back in 1989 with his dad working two jobs to buy it for the family.

Here, Capote with his mother when she was still alive:

According to The Mercury News, he has refused more than 60 offers, with one going as high as N369million for the two bedrooms 1,300 square foot house.

Capote's dad died in 2005 and his mum in 2020, who told him not to sell the family treasure, and he said that he at times feels their presence in the home.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A young man recently warmed hearts and inspired many children after sharing a heartwarming post about how he built his mother a beautiful new house.

In a touching Twitter post, the young man describes growing up with his mom, who did her best to provide, and so he always dreamed of building her a lovely property.

Many of his friends and followers were both motivated and inspired and swiftly headed to the comment section where they congratulated him and his mom heartily.

Source: Legit