On Thursday, April 18, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N30,000 minimum wage into law.

Members of the NLC staged a protest over proposed amendments to the minimum wage for Nigerian workers by the National Assembly. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Majority World/Universal Images Group

The implementation of the new minimum wage, however, did not take off immediately as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had to stage protests before some states complied.

Sadly, in spite of the protests, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has lamented that 10 states are yet to implement the minimum wage two years after it was okayed by the federal government.

The states are listed below as contained in a report filed The Nation and Business Day:

1. Imo

2. Benue

3. Anambra

4. Kano

5. Bauchi

6. Kebbi

7. Kogi

8. Nasarawa

9. Taraba

10. Zamfara

Kano state, Ekiti reduce workers' salary

Comrade Okon said Kano state has not commenced any negotiation, noting that the northwestern state has even reduced workers’ salary.

He said it was illegal for any government to reduce or contemplate not paying salary that had been passed into law.

The union leader said labour had exhausted the mechanisms in industrial relations and collective bargaining and would clamp down on recalcitrant states.

Okon also condemned the alleged unilateral step taken by the Ekiti state government to slash workers’ salary without consultation with organised labour.

Minimum wage: NLC begins indefinite strike in Nasarawa

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced an indefinite strike in Nasarawa state over the partial implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage and other welfare-related issues.

The NLC also directed its affiliate unions and the civil society organisations in the state to join the strike scheduled to commence at midnight on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The strike was declared on Monday, June 14, in Lafia, the state capital, after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting with the labour movement in the state.

FG can't impose its salary structure on states - Fayemi

In response to the demand of the NLC on the minimum wage, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has explained that the salary structure of the federal government cannot be imposed on states.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Thursday, March 11, noted that not all states in Nigeria have the same economic potentials.

The governor tasked Nigerians, the federal and state governments to work together to confront the issues.

