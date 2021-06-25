The Imo state government has commenced an initiative to empower youths in its domain in numerous areas of life

Those expected to benefit from the initiative will be trained in capacity building, skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship

The move is part of the government's efforts to ensure that young people in Imo state are not lured into crime

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Owerri - Imo youths from across the 27 local government areas of the state will be given seed capital to go into the various businesses and trade on Saturday, June 16.

This was announced in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 25 by the office of the special assistant to the Imo state governor on youth affairs.

Governor Uzodimma has approved N4billion for 15,000 Imo youths. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

According to the statement, the initiate is domiciled at the Imo state ministry of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

An empowerment scheme for youths across the state

The statement revealed that 15,000 youths drawn from across the state will be empowered with grants of N250,000 each, which will help them in their chosen area of trade or venture.

Part of the statement read:

“This grant for Imo youths from the state government is coming at a time when the youths in the state are gradually coming together to appreciate the need for hard work and perseverance, which the state government under Senator Hope Uzodimma is noted for.

“They were brought together under the ministry of entrepreneurship and skills acquisition to acquire skills that will ensure that the funds they get, are channeled into positive ventures for economic development in the 27 local government areas of Imo state.”

World Bank assisted funds put to use

Legit.ng gathered that the funds to be given to Imo youths are not loans, but grants from the World Bank.

The statement added:

“It's worthy of note also, that the World Bank also approved Imo to be eligible for the grant, because of the mechanism set up by the state government for such grant, which is in tandem with the set goals and objectives of the World Bank which the state government attained.

“It should also be noted that this grant is a business stimulus package geared towards empowering the youths, as it is not a loan, thereby creating the needed springboard for creativity and enterprise in Imo state.

“This move will go a long way in creating the needed job window in the state while improving also the standard of living of the youths in the state.”

Meanwhile, on his official Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma said his administration will continue to interface with the people of the various local government areas of Imo state.

His words:

“We have thought it wise to keep our social contract with the people by interacting with them on what their expectations from the government are.”

Recall that a recent report indicated that businesses in the five states that make up the southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria are currently facing challenges due to insecurity.

According to the report, the negative implications of the insecurity in the region in the past four months have been drastic.

Due to the challenges, many businesses are said to have closed down in the region, affecting jobs and income of residents.

In a related development, Governor Uzodimma has unravelled plans of establishing an insurance policy that will help boost the morale of security operatives serving in Imo state.

The governor disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the command on Tuesday, June 15 while expressing sadness over the murder of officers on duty by unknown gunmen.

His words:

“We will bring up an insurance policy in the state for all police officers in the state which will benefit their relations, this is to boost their morale in service delivery.”

Source: Legit.ng News