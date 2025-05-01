The story of Skylar Neese shocked the nation. What seemed like a normal teenage friendship turned into a heartbreaking tragedy. More than ten years later, the truth behind her disappearance and the betrayal by her closest friends still haunts many. Discover the truth of Skylar Neese's case, which left a lasting mark on everyone who heard it.

Skylar Neese pose amidst greenery and floral backdrop (L). Skylar Neese with a relaxed and calm expression (R). Photo: @KendallRaeOnYT on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Skylar Neese's life was cut short by her two best friends, Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf, in July 2012.

in July 2012. She was reported missing from her home in Star City, West Virginia, on 6 July 2012 .

. Skylar’s disappearance was first treated as a runaway case .

. One of Skylar's friends confessed, leading authorities to Skylar’s remains in Pennsylvania.

Skylar Neese's case introduced new safety laws, including Skylar’s Law.

Skylar Neese's profile summary

Full name Skylar Annette Neese Gender Female Date of birth 10 February 1996 Date of death 6 July 2012 Age at the time of death 16 Place of birth Morgantown, Monongalia County, West Virginia, USA Mother Mary Father Dave

Skylar Neese's case: a tragic story of betrayal by friends

Skylar’s disappearance first looked like a runaway case, but later it was discovered that her closest friends, Shelia Eddy and Rachel Shoaf, had planned to end her life. Below is a detailed timeline of the events that took place from the time of Skylar Neese's disappearance:

5 July 2012: Skylar sneaks out and disappears

On 5 July 2012, Skylar Neese returned home to her family's house in Star City, West Virginia, after a shift at Wendy’s. Later that night, she sneaked out through her bedroom window around 12:30 a.m. on July 6.

Five fast facts about Skylar Neese. Photo: @901Lulu on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

6 July 2012: Skylar is reported missing

Skylar’s parents realised she had not returned home and reported her missing. Neese's father said she did not take her cell phone charger, her window was left open, and she planned on coming home. Police initially treated her case as a runaway, which delayed the issuing of an AMBER Alert.

September 2012: Federal investigators join the case

The FBI and West Virginia State Police joined the investigation. During the investigation, which was once featured on an episode of Snapped, surveillance footage captured a car picking Skylar up. Officers began noticing that Shelia and Rachel's stories were not matching, raising suspicions.

3 January 2013: Rachel Shoaf confesses

Rachel Shoaf suffered a mental breakdown and was hospitalised. After her release, she confessed that she and Shelia planned and ended Skylar’s life. Rachel then led investigators to a remote area in Pennsylvania, where Neese's body was left partially buried under brush.

Rachel Shoaf ecventually confessed that she and Shelia planned and ended Skylar’s life. Photo: @KendallRaeOnYT on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shoaf told the authorities that they decided to take away Skylar's life because they didn’t want to be her friend any more and feared she would reveal their secret romantic relationship.

1 May 2013: Rachel Shoaf pleads guilty

On 1 May 2013, Shoaf pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In the plea agreement, the State of West Virginia recommended a sentence of 20 years' incarceration. On 26 February 2014, Shoaf was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after 10 years.

4 September 2013: Shelia Eddy is arrested

Shelia Eddy was officially identified as the second suspect. She was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy. However, she pleaded not guilty.

24 January 2014: Shelia Eddy pleaded guilty

Shelia Eddy pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, but expressed no remorse. She received a life sentence but could be eligible for parole after 15 years.

May 2023: Motive revealed at parole hearing

Skylar Neese, Shelia Eddy, and Rachel Shoaf were close friends who attended University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia. Photo: @KendallRaeOnYT on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During a parole hearing, Rachel Shoaf finally revealed the motive. She said that she and Shelia Eddy were in a secret romantic relationship, and Skylar knew about it. They feared she would tell others, which led to the murder.

July 2024: Rachel Shoaf’s parole denied again

Rachel Shoaf’s second parole request was denied. Her next hearing is scheduled for 2026. Both Rachel and Shelia Eddy may become eligible for parole around 2028, based on good behaviour.

The case led to the legislation of "Skylar's Law" in West Virginia, aimed at improving the response to missing child reports.​

Who are Sheila Eddy and Rachel Shoaf?

Shelia Rae Eddy was born on 28 September 1995 in Blacksville, West Virginia, and she is 29 years old as of 2025. Eddy's parents are Tara Clendenen and Greg Eddy. They divorced in 2000, and her mother remarried in 2010.

Shelia Eddy and Skylar Neese became friends at the age of eight after meeting through a local youth program known as The Shack. Both later enrolled at University High School in Morgantown.

Rachel Shoaf, born on 10 June 1996, was also from Morgantown, West Virginia, and grew up with her parents, Rusty and Patricia Shoaf. She attended a private catholic school until high school. Shoaf then started attending University High School, where she met Eddy and Neese.

Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy remain incarcerated at the Lakin Correctional Center in West Virginia. Photo: @skylarneese16 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Skylar Neese? She was a 16-year-old high school student whose life was ended in 2012 by her two best friends. Where was Skylar Neese from? Skylar was from Star City, West Virginia, United States. Who were Skylar Neese's parents? Her parents are Dave and Mary Neese. Why was Skylar Neese murdered? Her friends said they did not want to be friends with her any more and decided to end her life. What was Skylar Neese's age at the time of death? She was 16 years old. Where are Skylar Neese's killers today? As of April 2025, both Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy remain incarcerated at the Lakin Correctional Center in West Virginia.

Skylar Neese's case involved her murder by her two best friends, Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy, in July 2012. Her body was discovered six months later in Pennsylvania, after Rachel confessed to committing the crime. Rachel and Shelia were sentenced to prison, and the case led to the passing of "Skylar’s Law" in West Virginia.

