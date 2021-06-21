The Kebbi state government has deemed it fit to temporarily close not less than seven schools, comprising day and boarding

According to the leadership of the NUT in the state, most of the closed schools are found in areas often targetted by kidnappers

This decision is one of the off-shoots of the abduction of students at the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kebbi - The abduction of students and staff members of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi has forced the state government to shut down about seven schools.

Revealing this on Saturday, June 19, the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers in the state, Isah Arzika, said the closure is indefinite, Daily Nigerian reports.

NUT's leadership in the state said the time frame for the closure was not given by the state (Photo: Kebbi State Government)

Source: Facebook

Arzika disclosed that the affected schools are those located in areas that have been considered to be vulnerable to bandits' attacks.

He revealed that the government will change its decision only when things return to normal, PM News also reported

The NUT boss in Kebbi stated:

“Government has given us an order and option to take any necessary action as far as our schools are concerned. That we can close those schools which we think are not safe and prone to attacks in the areas close to the forest.

“I am not talking about only boarding schools, any school that is on the frontline and it is not safe, we would just ask the students to pack and go home, pending the time the situation normalises.”

Remain calm and allow security operatives do their job

Speaking further, he assured families of the captives that with the reinforcement in security through the employment of local vigilantes, the government is sure to come up with good news soonest.

Arzika urged the families to remain calm and hopeful while the security forces and the government do their jobs.

Lawmaker confirms Kebbi abduction

Earlier, the abduction of pupils and teachers from the school which took place on Thursday, June 17, had been confirmed by Hon. Yusuf Sununu.

The lawmaker representing Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri Federal Constituency made the disclosure while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He explained that the actual number of students and teachers taken by the bandits was yet to be ascertained. According to him, the assailants left a message after invading the school saying they would be back.

Source: Legit