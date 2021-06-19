The activities of unknown gunmen in the southeast has affected the region's once bubbling economy

All five southeast states in the country are currently experiencing a difficult economic situation over the crisis

The situation has also led to massive job losses and failed businesses as entrepreneurs adjust to their new reality

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enugu - A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that businesses in the five states that make up the southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria are currently prostrate.

According to the report, the negative implications of the insecurity in the region in the past four months have been drastic, causing many to close their shops while others lose their jobs.

Bike riders in the region are also heavily affected by insecurity. Photo credit: Cristina Aldehuela/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Hotels, clubs, leisure spots shutting down in Imo - the epicentre of the crisis

The Imo state economy is basically service-driven, owing to the numerous luxury hotels and clubs, which dot its landscape, especially Owerri.

However, the security situation in the state since the coming of the so-called “unknown gunmen” has crippled the hospitality business in the state, as proprietors of hotels; nightclubs, lounges, and other entertainment centres now lack customers.

Most residents and business owners close shop as early as 6 pm for fear that they might fall victim to either the ‘unknown gunmen’ or overzealous security personnel.

Frustrations, lamentations in neighbouring Ebonyi, Enugu states

In Enugu, from 7 pm, there is difficulty in getting commercial tricycle operators, popularly called Keke, especially in the city centre. By 9 pm, New Haven, which is the epicentre of nightlife in Enugu, becomes empty.

In Ebonyi state, residents were still having the hangover of the COVID-19 restrictions before the government imposed some more security measures which have completely killed nightlife and many other economic activities in the state.

Economic experts say if the insecurity situation is not brought under control on time, the economy of the southeast might totally collapse.

Before now, the southeast region was economically buoyant, bubbling, and healthy by all economic indices.

In a related development, a former chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke has called for the quick amendment of the Nigerian constitution to provide for state police as a lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He said it was wrong for everything about police to continue to end at the table of one person in a country with a population of about 200 million people.

Speaking to reporters at his Amichi country home in Anambra state, Okeke, however, noted that the state police would not stop the existence of central police force for cross-border needs.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

Similarly, Igbo elders and traditional rulers and under the aegis of Igbo Delegates Assembly and the Association of the Eze Ndigbo in 19 northern states of the federation have disowned secessionists in the southeast.

The groups also rallied support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration in its bid to combat insecurity, ensure peace and unity in the country.

They condemned the activities of secessionist groups and dissociated themselves from violent acts in the region.

Source: Legit.ng