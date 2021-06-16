Policemen serving in Imo will now enjoy comprehensive insurance sponsored by the state government

The gesture will also be extended to the relatives of their colleagues who paid the ultimate price in the state

Governor Hope Uzodimma also used the opportunity to encourage police officers in the state, assuring them of support

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has unravelled plans of establishing an insurance policy that will help boost the morale of security operatives serving in the state.

The governor disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the command on Tuesday, June 15 while expressing sadness over the murder of officers on duty by unknown gunmen.

Governor Uzodimma is concerned about the welfare of security operatives in Imo state. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Maximus support for police officers

His words:

“Government will not let you do this work alone, we will support and supply all logistics and requirements needed cause we want our people to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“We will bring up an insurance policy in the state for all police officers in the state which will benefit their relations, this is to boost their morale in service delivery.”

The highpoint of the occasion was the signing of the condolence register by Governor Uzodimma, as he also donated security vans for effective policing of the state.

A timely sympathy visit to the police

Governor Uzodimma also shared photos of the state police command on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 15.

He wrote:

“We paid a condolence visit to the police command in Imo state, to commiserate with the leadership and personnel, over the death of some of their members at the peak of the insecurity in the state, and to also donate more security equipment to them to aid their operations.

“Our sincerest sympathy to those who lost their lives in their effort to secure Imo state and our people. I appreciate them in their efforts to repel the bandits who attacked them and their formations in the state over the past few weeks.”

Governor Uzodimma of Imo had earlier advised security operatives to stop allowing themselves to be killed in cold blood by bandits attacking police facilities in the state.

According to the governor, cops are the only ones licenced to carry guns in Nigeria.

He urged the security operatives to defend themselves as well as the lives and property of the people.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma recently enjoined Imolites to always embrace peace, stressing that it is a panacea for development in the state.

The governor made the comment on Saturday, June 12 in his state-wide broadcast monitored by Legit.ng to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

He said it is remarkable that this year’s Democracy Day is coming at a time the state is faced with several security challenges, adding that the problem threatens the age-long democracy enjoyed by the people.

