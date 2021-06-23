Traditional rulers in Benue state's 24 local governments areas are about 2000 in numbers according to an aide to the governor

According to the governor's aide, the maintenance of the places of these traditional rulers are in the hands of local governments

Also, the government have purchased vehicles for some top chiefs in the state to aide their movement

Benue state government, on Tuesday, said it has close to 2,000 traditional rulers in the twenty-three local government areas of the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kenneth Achabo disclosed this.

The Special Adviser said that it is the responsibility of the local government areas to cater and maintain the palaces of the royal fathers.

Achabo said that through the local government areas, 82 vehicles have been procured for second and third class chiefs to ease their movement.

He said, “Benue State has close to 2,000 traditional rulers on the local government payroll, you can imagine how cumbersome is that, not only that, we pay for maintenance of their palaces too.

“We have also bought 46 vehicles for third class and 36 vehicles for second class chiefs, this has greatly enhanced their movement and respect among their subjects.”

The special adviser who also lamented the incessant attacks on communities by herdsmen in the state said it had reduced the internally generated revenue ought to accrue to the state.

Achabo said that most of the local government areas are battling with Internally Displaced Persons occasioned by herdsmen invasion and refugees.

Achabo recalled some local government areas that are bedevilled with herdsmen invasion to include, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, Ukum, while stressed that Kwande and Ado had both IDPs and refugees.

According to him, “these have greatly hampered our IGR.”

He, however, said that the Joint Allocation Committee, (JAC) in the state had come together and appointed a consultant to collect tenement rate in all the local governments and was optimistic that there would be an improvement from what it used to be.

