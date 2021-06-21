The presidency is now willing to take a different approach to the issue of political agitation in the southeastern part of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, as revealed by Chris Ngige, has decided to use dialogue to persuade persons who feel left out in the scheme of things

The minister of labour and employment also revealed that the federal government will be addressing a lot of issues bordering on security in the zone

According to Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, President Muhammadu Buhari has seen reasons to embark on a dialogue with political agitators in the southeast.

Ngige said after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja on Sunday, June 20, the Nigerian leader is now convinced that creating an avenue for discussion so as to hear the yearning of persons from the region is the best way forward.

Ngige said Buhari has accepted the promising option of dialogue with southeast agitators (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

The minister, as The Cable put it, also assured citizens from the geopolitical zone that the federal government is working on some modalities to address issues that over time have triggered a feeling of marginalisation.

He said:

“We briefed him and he accepted that dialogue is the way to go in all this. Like I keep on saying, there is a very thin line between perception and reality.

"So, certain things will be done, at least to assuage the feelings of the people in the area, and make them not feel unwanted.”

Ngige added that the government has made some proposals on security in the southeast based on the demands of the people, The Nation reports.

His words:

“We also looked at the security situation, especially in my zone, the south-east, and we made some proposals to him based on the yearnings on the people, and what the government also wants.”

Earlier, Buhari had sent a strong message to those behind the attacks on INEC offices and other public facilities, saying they "will soon have the shock of their lives."

The president also said:

"Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand."

