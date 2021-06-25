Christine Baumgartner’s biography: who is Kevin Costner's wife?

Christine Baumgartner is a model, handbag designer, and entrepreneur from the United States. She is best known as the wife of Kevin Costner, an actor, director, producer, and musician.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the premiere party for Paramount Network at Lombardi House in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Christine's husband is a well-known actor who has worked in Hollywood for over three decades. The 66-year-old has starred in and directed some of the world's most-loved movies, including Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard.

Profile summary

Full name: Christine Anne Baumgartner

Christine Anne Baumgartner Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4th March 1974

4th March 1974 Christine Baumgartner's age: 47 years (as of 2021)

47 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Famous as: Kevin Costner's wife

Kevin Costner's wife Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'10''

5'10'' Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Weight in lbs: 132

132 Body measurements: 35-27-36 inches

35-27-36 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Jim Baumgartner

Jim Baumgartner Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner Children: 3

3 Sons: Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan

Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan Daughter: Grace Avery

Grace Avery College: California State University

California State University Occupation: Model, handbag designer, entrepreneur

Christine Baumgartner's bio

Christine Baumgartner attends Omnipeace 2nd Annual Gala Rwanda Rocks Charity Event at Vibrato Jazz Grill in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Christine Baumgartner was born in 1974 in Los Angeles, California. She was born to Jim Baumgartner. There is no information about her mother.

How old is Kevin Costner's wife?

Kevin Costner's wife is 47 years old. She celebrates her birthday on the 4th of March.

Education and career

After completing high school, Christine graduated from California State University with a degree in Business. However, she took another line of career and became a model for a while. Currently, she is a professional handbag designer.

She is the founder of the Cat Bag Couture handbag line, a selection of well-designed, stylish carrier bags. She has also made multiple appearances on TV. According to her IMDb, she has been featured on:

2015: E! Live from the Red Carpet

2004: Die Johannes B. Kerner Show

2003: Primetime

Who is Kevin Costner married to?

Kevin is married to Christine Baumgartner. They dated for four years before settling down together. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner got married on 25th September 2004.

However, before they got married, the couple called it quits because Kevin wasn't interested in having more children. During an interview, he stated that his wife told him that,

"I'm going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me."

Their wedding took place at Kevin's 165-acre ranch in Aspen, Colorado, and only a few friends and family members were invited.

Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner, arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's McFarland. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

He also revealed how he makes his marriage work. He stated that,

"Maybe it’s the ability to say you’re sorry. I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right."

Previously Kevin was married to Cindy Silva in 1975, but they divorced in 1994. After the divorce, Kevin dated American actress and model Bridget Rooney for two years then broke up.

Kevin Costner's family

Kevin Costner and his wife have three kids, namely Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan and Grace Avery. Cayden Wyatt, their oldest child, was born in 2007, while Hayes, their second child, was born in 2009. In 2010, they welcomed their third child into the family.

Besides Christine Baumgartner's kids, Kevin Costner has three children with his ex-wife Cindy, namely Annie Clayton, Lily McCall and Joseph Tedrick. He also had a child with Bridget Rooney named Liam Timothy.

Height and body measurements

Kevin Costner's wife is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall, and she weighs 132 lbs (60 kgs). She has brown eyes and blonde hair, and her body measurements are 35-27-36 inches.

Christine Baumgartner is a loving mother of three kids and a supportive wife. She currently resides in Los Angeles with her family.

