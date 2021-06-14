Atticus Shaffer's bio: age, height, net worth, girlfriend, condition
Atticus Shaffer is an American actor and voice-over artist who has graced the screens with a wide variety of roles. He rose to fame following his appearances in the ABC sitcom The Middle in which he plays the role of the youngest child in a middle-class family.
Have a look at Atticus's biography to find out more details about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Atticus Ronald Shaffer
- Famously known as: Atticus Shaffer
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: June 19, 1998
- Atticus Shaffer's age: 23 years old (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Santa Clarita, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, USA
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 4 ft 7 in
- Height in centimeter: 140 cm
- Weight in lbs: 115 lbs
- Weight in kgs: 52 Kg
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Father: Ron Shaffer
- Mother: Debbie Shaffer
- Marital status: Single
- Occupation: Actor and voice-over artist
- Net worth: $4 million
Atticus Shaffer's biography
Atticus Shaffer was born in Santa Clarita, California, USA, to Ron and Debbie Shaffer.
He holds American nationality. His parents, Ron and Debbie, come from different ethnic backgrounds. The family has both Italian and Polish roots.
How old is Atticus Shaffer now?
Atticus was born on June 19, 1998. Therefore his age is 23 years as of 2021
Career
Atticus Shaffer made his debut in the film industry in 2007 at the age of 9. His first appearance was in a television show, The Class, where he played Jonah.
In the same year, following his performance in the series, Atticus received more acting opportunities in other television shows taking up both supporting and lead roles.
He made a major breakthrough in the acting industry and became a household name when he was cast to play the lead role of Brick Heck in the ABC sitcom The Middle. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the television show.
Shaffer commenced his journey as a voice-over artist in 2010.
He became very popular for voicing cartoons, animations, and other kids' shows. He was lauded for an outstanding performance in voicing the character of Edgar in Frankenweenie in 2012.
Atticus Shaffer's movies and TV shows
Below is a complete list of the movies and television shows he has appeared in:
Movies
- 2008: Leaving Barstow
- 2008: Hancock
- 2008: An American Carol
- 2009: The Unborn
- 2009: Opposite Day
- 2011: Subject: I Love You (Voice)
- 2012: Frankenweenie (Voice)
- 2013: Super Buddies (Voice)
- 2015: The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar (Voice)
- 2016: Monkey Up (Voice)
- 2017: The Lion Guard: The Rise of Scar
- 2017: Home: For the Holidays
- 2018: I'll Be Next Door for Christmas
- 2021: Arlo the Alligator Boy (Voice)
Television shows
- 2007: The Class
- 2007: Days of Our Lives
- 2007: Human Giant
- 2008: Carpoolers
- 2008: Out of Jimmy's Head
- 2009: My Name Is Earl
- 2009-2018: The Middle
- 2010–2013: Fish Hooks (Voice)
- 2011: I'm in the Band
- 2011-2015: The Penguins of Madagascar
- 2011: Shake It Up
- 2011: Thundercats (Voice)
- 2013-2018: Steven Universe (Voice)
- 2015: See Dad Run
- 2015: Clarence (Voice)
- 2016: Lion Guard: It's Unbungalievable
- 2016-2019: The Lion Guard (Voice)
- 2017-2018: Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Voice)
- 2017-2019: Star vs. the Forces of Evil (Voice)
- 2017-2020: Pete the Cat
- 2018-2020: Harvey Girls Forever (Voice)
- 2020: Never Have I Ever
Who is Atticus Shaffer's girlfriend?
The American actor is currently single. He has not disclosed any details about his relationships.
How tall is Atticus Shaffer?
Atticus Shaffer's height is 4 feet 7 inches (140 cm), and he weighs 52 kg (115 lbs).
Atticus Shaffer's condition
What disease does Atticus Shaffer have? Atticus suffers from a rare genetic condition that affects his bones. He suffers from Type IV Osteogenesis imperfecta, which is characterized by brittle bones that easily fracture.
He inherited the genetic disease from his parents. Atticus Shaffer's mother, Debbie, suffers from Type I of the Osteogenesis imperfecta.
During an interview, Atticus stated that,
"It's technically called a disability, but I don't see it in any way disabling us. I'm able to do all the things I really want to do, just a little differently and more carefully."
He was home-schooled by his mother due to the condition. Growing up, he had difficulty walking. He could not engage in any vigorous work, and his bones are prone to break.
The calcium imbalance from the condition has also contributed to his short stature. He also looks younger in appearance as a result of the condition.
What is Atticus Shaffer's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $4 million. His wealth largely stems from his acting career.
Where is Atticus Shaffer today?
He currently lives in Los Angeles.
Atticus Shaffer has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. He is a great inspiration to both the young and older generation.
READ ALSO: Nata Lee's biography: age, height, real name, net worth, career
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Nata Lee. Nata Lee was born on 17th February 1999 in Moscow, Russia. She is an international model and social media star from Russia who has worked with famous brands like Guess and Fashion Nova.
Nata Lee is also a DJ performing under the name DJ Natalee.007 since 2019. The Russian model is currently dating Aleksandr Mavrin, who is a photographer and a businessman.
Source: Legit