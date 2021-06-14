Atticus Shaffer's bio: age, height, net worth, girlfriend, condition

Atticus Shaffer is an American actor and voice-over artist who has graced the screens with a wide variety of roles. He rose to fame following his appearances in the ABC sitcom The Middle in which he plays the role of the youngest child in a middle-class family.

Actor Atticus Shaffer attends ABC's The Middle 200th episodes celebration at the Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Have a look at Atticus's biography to find out more details about his career and personal life.

Atticus Shaffer's biography

Atticus Shaffer was born in Santa Clarita, California, USA, to Ron and Debbie Shaffer.

He holds American nationality. His parents, Ron and Debbie, come from different ethnic backgrounds. The family has both Italian and Polish roots.

How old is Atticus Shaffer now?

Atticus was born on June 19, 1998. Therefore his age is 23 years as of 2021

Career

Atticus Shaffer made his debut in the film industry in 2007 at the age of 9. His first appearance was in a television show, The Class, where he played Jonah.

In the same year, following his performance in the series, Atticus received more acting opportunities in other television shows taking up both supporting and lead roles.

He made a major breakthrough in the acting industry and became a household name when he was cast to play the lead role of Brick Heck in the ABC sitcom The Middle. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the television show.

Atticus Shaffer as Brick Heck in the TV series The Middle. Photo: Michael Ansell

Source: Getty Images

Shaffer commenced his journey as a voice-over artist in 2010.

He became very popular for voicing cartoons, animations, and other kids' shows. He was lauded for an outstanding performance in voicing the character of Edgar in Frankenweenie in 2012.

Atticus Shaffer's movies and TV shows

Below is a complete list of the movies and television shows he has appeared in:

Movies

2008: Leaving Barstow

2008: Hancock

2008: An American Carol

2009: The Unborn

2009: Opposite Day

2011: Subject: I Love You (Voice)

(Voice) 2012: Frankenweenie (Voice)

(Voice) 2013: Super Buddies (Voice)

(Voice) 2015: The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar (Voice)

(Voice) 2016: Monkey Up (Voice)

(Voice) 2017: The Lion Guard: The Rise of Scar

2017: Home: For the Holidays

2018: I'll Be Next Door for Christmas

2021: Arlo the Alligator Boy (Voice)

Television shows

2007: The Class

2007: Days of Our Lives

2007: Human Giant

2008: Carpoolers

2008: Out of Jimmy's Head

2009: My Name Is Earl

2009-2018: The Middle

2010–2013: Fish Hooks (Voice)

(Voice) 2011: I'm in the Band

2011-2015: The Penguins of Madagascar

2011: Shake It Up

2011: Thundercats (Voice)

(Voice) 2013-2018: Steven Universe (Voice)

(Voice) 2015: See Dad Run

2015: Clarence (Voice)

(Voice) 2016: Lion Guard: It's Unbungalievable

2016-2019: The Lion Guard (Voice)

(Voice) 2017-2018: Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Voice)

(Voice) 2017-2019: Star vs. the Forces of Evil (Voice)

(Voice) 2017-2020: Pete the Cat

2018-2020: Harvey Girls Forever (Voice)

(Voice) 2020: Never Have I Ever

Who is Atticus Shaffer's girlfriend?

The American actor is currently single. He has not disclosed any details about his relationships.

How tall is Atticus Shaffer?

Atticus Shaffer attends Hype Events LA Hosts Celebrity Gifting Suite in celebration of the Emmy Awards at Sportsmenâ Lodge in Studio City, California. Photo: Tasia Wells

Source: Getty Images

Atticus Shaffer's height is 4 feet 7 inches (140 cm), and he weighs 52 kg (115 lbs).

Atticus Shaffer's condition

What disease does Atticus Shaffer have? Atticus suffers from a rare genetic condition that affects his bones. He suffers from Type IV Osteogenesis imperfecta, which is characterized by brittle bones that easily fracture.

He inherited the genetic disease from his parents. Atticus Shaffer's mother, Debbie, suffers from Type I of the Osteogenesis imperfecta.

During an interview, Atticus stated that,

"It's technically called a disability, but I don't see it in any way disabling us. I'm able to do all the things I really want to do, just a little differently and more carefully."

He was home-schooled by his mother due to the condition. Growing up, he had difficulty walking. He could not engage in any vigorous work, and his bones are prone to break.

The calcium imbalance from the condition has also contributed to his short stature. He also looks younger in appearance as a result of the condition.

What is Atticus Shaffer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $4 million. His wealth largely stems from his acting career.

Where is Atticus Shaffer today?

He currently lives in Los Angeles.

Atticus Shaffer has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. He is a great inspiration to both the young and older generation.

