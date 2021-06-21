Kaylyn Slevin’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents, career

Kaylyn Slevin is an American actress, social media influencer, model, and dancer. As a model, she has won numerous titles, including Miss Ventura County Teen and Miss Malibu Teen USA. She is best known in the film industry for her role as Beatrice in the TV series Chicken Girls. What do you know about her?

Kaylyn Slevin’s biography here reveals the most interesting facts about her.

Profile summary

Real name: Kaylyn Slevin

Kaylyn Slevin Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 December 2000

28 December 2000 Age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence: CA, USA

CA, USA Religion: Christianity

Christianity Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Profession: Actress, dancer, model, social media influencer

Actress, dancer, model, social media influencer Marital status: Not married

Not married Height in feet: 5 ft 6 in

5 ft 6 in Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in kg: 55

55 Weight in lbs: 121

Kaylyn Slevin’s biography

The actress is from Illinois, Chicago, the USA. Kaylyn Slevin’s father's name is William while her mother's name is Kristyn.

How old is Kaylyn Slevin?

Kaylyn Slevin’s birthday is on 28 December. The actress was born in 2000. As of 2021, Kaylyn Slevin’s age is 20 years.

Acting career

When she was three years old, Kaylyn practised gymnastics. She later developed an interest in dancing and enrolled in a dance school.

She developed an interest in acting when she was seven years old. She became a member of a local musical theatre and soon had her first stage role. Kaylyn Slevin’s parents noticed her acting abilities and decided to relocate to California to pursue better opportunities for her.

The young actress and her parents met with a couple of talent agencies in California upon arrival. The agents persuaded the Slevins that their child possessed a significant talent that professionals should nurture.

As a result, they relocated to Los Angeles. Slevin began working as a child actress when she was ten years old. In 2010, she made her television debut as Wiki in the television series The Incybers.

Following that minor role, she appeared in the films Beast and Thanks Mom. She later appeared on the television shows Bones, Shake It Up, and Video Game Room.

She began her career playing minor characters. Finally, she landed her first lead role in 2011 when she was cast in the television film My Freakin' Family as Pageant Girl and Daughter.

The same year, she starred as Cindy in D.I.N.K.s (Double Income, No Kids). In 2018, the actress landed the role of Beatrice in Chicken Girls, which is regarded as her most prominent role to date.

Kaylyn Slevin’s modelling career

Kaylyn Slevin’s modelling career began in 2016. That year, she won the Miss Ventura County Teen pageant.

The following year, she was crowned Miss Malibu Teen USA 2017. In 2018, she won MSA Dance Miss Malibu Teen 2018.

Aside from modelling, the beauty volunteers for Students Against Destructive Decisions (S.A.D.D.), Heal The Bay, and The Hazing Prevention Organization and participates in competitive cheerleading.

Who is Kaylyn Slevin dating now?

Kaylyn Slevin’s boyfriend

The model keeps her personal life private from the media. Because there is no evidence of a relationship or marriage, she is now presumed to be single.

When it comes to her dating history, she was previously in a relationship with professional footballer Mycah Pittman. After they broke up, she started dating social media influencer Tayler Holder. They parted ways in August 2019.

Kaylyn Slevin’s height and weight

The model has a height of 5 feet 6 inches, or 168 centimetres. Kaylyn Slevin’s weight is 55 kg or 121 lbs.

Siblings

In 2014 and 2015, the actress was frequently seen dancing next to a girl who looked a lot like her. Her name is Jordyn Jones. She is also an actress and a dancer.

Some people believed that Jordyn Jones and Kaylyn Slevin were sisters. Nonetheless, they are not related by blood. The model has an older sister named Sophee Loftus, according to a Twitter post.

Kaylyn Slevin is currently residing in California with her dog Melrose. She devotes the majority of her time to advancing her career.

