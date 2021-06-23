Sharon Fonseca’s biography: age, nationality, partner, net worth

Sharon Fonseca is a Venezuelan entrepreneur, model, journalist, social media personality and actress. She is best known for her roles in TV series such as Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio and Bajo el mismo cielo.

Sharon Fonseca attends the Inaugural 'World Bloggers Awards' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Sharon Fonseca is also known for her relationship with the highly acclaimed Italian entrepreneur and millionaire Gianluca Vacchi.

Profile summary

Name: Sharon Fonseca

Sharon Fonseca Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 31st, 1995

January 31st, 1995 Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Venezuela, South America

Venezuela, South America Current residence : Miami, Florida, US

: Miami, Florida, US Nationality : Venezuelan

: Venezuelan Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet and inches: 5 ft 7 in

5 ft 7 in Height in metres: 1.7

1.7 Height in centimetres: 170 cm

170 cm Weight in kilograms: 55 kg

55 kg Weight in pounds: 121 lbs

121 lbs Body measurements : 34-26-35 in

: 34-26-35 in Bra size : 33B

: 33B Waist size: 26 inches

26 inches Hips size: 35 inches

35 inches Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair color: Brown

Brown Eye color : Dark brown

: Dark brown Boyfriend: Gianluca Vacchi

Gianluca Vacchi Daughter : Blu Jerusalema Vacchi

: Blu Jerusalema Vacchi Father: Wayne Maines

Wayne Maines Mother: Kelly Maines

Kelly Maines Profession: Entrepreneur, Model, Journalist, Social Media Personality, Actress

Entrepreneur, Model, Journalist, Social Media Personality, Actress Net worth: $5 Million

Who is Sharon Fonseca?

Fonseca is a model, blogger, actress and entrepreneur who is based in Miami, Florida. She is a mother of one and is currently dating Gianluca Vacchi, an Italian social media personality, entrepreneur, DJ, and author.

Sharon Fonseca in a pink jacket. Photo: @sharfonseca

Source: Instagram

Sharon Fonseca's nationality is Venezuelan as she hails from Venezuela, a country located in South America.

How old is Sharon Fonseca?

As of 2021, Sharon Fonseca's age is 26 years. She was born on January, 31st 1995, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. The model has both Portuguese and Spanish roots.

Family

Although she has kept much information about her childhood away from the public eye, she was born in Venezuela to Wayne Maines and Kelly Maines. She is the youngest in her family and was raised alongside her two elder siblings.

While she spent her early childhood in Venezuela, her family moved to the United States of America when she was 10 years.

Education

As for her education, she was enrolled in a local school in Miami. After graduating high school, Sharon enrolled at the University of Miami, where she undertook a course in fashion design.

In addition to this, she has graduated from the New York Film Academy, where she took acting classes.

Career

Fonseca started her career as model early on. At the age of 17, she had already started grabbing attention for her modelling career. As a model, she has promoted bikini and skincare brands.

The star has also appeared as an actress in various TV shows. Her first credited role came in 2015, where she featured in the TV show Dueños del Paraíso. She played the role of Vecina in the first episode and featured alongside other actors such as Kate del Castillo, Jorge Zabaleta and Tony Dalton.

Sharon has also featured in the TV show Bajo el Mismo Cielo (Under the Same Sky), where she played the role of Mariela. The TV series is an American telenovela created by Perla Farías for Telemundo. The show follows the life of Adela morales, who tries to run away from her past life as a gang member after she meets Carlos. The show averaged 1,716,000 total viewers when it premiered.

The actress has 6 credits to her name. Here is a list of TV shows that the actress has featured in:

Dueños del Paraíso (2015) - Vecina

(2015) - Vecina Tierra de Reyes (2015) - Isadora Valverde Joven

(2015) - Isadora Valverde Joven Bajo el mismo cielo (2016) - Mariela

(2016) - Mariela ¿Quién es quién? (2016) - Nora Joven

(2016) - Nora Joven Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (2017) - Meche

(2017) - Meche Las Reinas (2017) - Karen Ruiz

Sharon Fonseca also runs her website, where she posts various articles on various topics such as outfits, food, makeup and wellness. The actress also showcases her modelling pics and outfits on her blog.

How much is Sharon Fonseca worth?

According to Celebrity Net worth, Sharon Fonseca's net worth stands at $5 Million. Her net worth primarily comes from her work as a model, blogger and actress.

Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca's relationship

Gianluca and Sharon have been an item since 2018. They met in Miami during one of Gianluca Vacchi's video shoots. Vacchi has stated that he was instantly attracted to the model the first time he saw her.

Despite their huge age gap, the couple has revealed that it does not bother them at all. Vacchi is 28 years older than his girlfriend.

Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca at the Colors And Stars By Lamborghini event on July 30, 2020 in San Pantaleo, Italy. Photo: Emanuele Perrone

Source: Getty Images

The couple announced on May 10, 2020, that they would be expecting a child together. They welcomed their bundle of joy in October 2020. In a beautiful tribute, Fonseca had this to say to her boyfriend after their baby was born:

Raw and simple. This past week, I experienced some uncertainties, and at the same time the most beautiful moment of my life. You held my hand through it all my king! You gave us the strength and serenity we needed. Life blessed us with you. From day one you have been the most amazing father I could’ve ever asked for my little one.

Not much is known about Sharon Fonseca's ex. She has not shared much about her past relationship.

Sharon Fonseca has made a name for herself thanks to her hardwork as a model. She continues to post cute pictures of herself and her family on her social media pages.

