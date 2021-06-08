- In 2020, the late SCOAN overseer, TB Joshua, was honoured by President Salva Kiir Mayardit for bringing peace to his nation

- The man of God while visiting South Sudan in 2019 said he brought the instruction of peace God delivered to him

- A video and several photos confirm his visit and the meeting he had with the Sundanese government to restore calm

Days after his death, Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) still keeps receiving massive praises from the high and mighty.

He was a friend to the poor

Photos of his humanitarian works are all over social media, showing how he helped many in need with his ministry. A particular photo captured his humility as he carried three bags on his head before giving them out to the poor.

A recent report showed that apart from preaching, he also went out of his busy schedule as an overseer of a multinational ministry to bond with physically challenged people.

TB Joshua brought peace

In this report, Legit.ng will be taking a flashback look at how the late SCOAN head intervened in the war in South Sudan and brought peace to the nation.

His celebration by the country’s president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, in 2020 who gave him an award makes one wonder if TB Joshua’s case proves the saying that “a prophet is not honoured in his hometown”.

An in-depth SCOAN report on his intervention revealed that TB Joshua got divine instruction from God to help the African country in 2019. Watch the video of their meeting here.

He was quoted to have said:

“I am here to deliver God’s message and prayer... Time has come for us to put our differences behind us. If I am a prophet, this will not go without fulfillment.”

In response, the president then said:

“We have crossed a long distance searching for peace. Now that the man of God has come to South Sudan, I believe peace is at the corner.”

