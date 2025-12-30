Nigeria’s new tax identification (ID) portal will go live nationwide on January 1, 2026 as new tax regime begins

The tax ID will be a unique, system-generated number linked to individuals’ NIN and businesses’ CAC registration numbers

The JRB clarified that the new tax ID will not lead to bank account deductions or closures and urged taxpayers to retrieve their IDs via the portal or tax offices

The Joint Revenue Board (JRB) has announced that Nigeria’s new tax identification (ID) portal will go live nationwide on January 1, 2026, as part of efforts to modernise tax administration and improve taxpayer identification.

The board disclosed this in a notice posted on its official X account on Monday, December 29.

How the new portal will work

According to the JRB, the tax ID is a unique, system-generated number that will be assigned to all taxable persons in Nigeria strictly for tax administration purposes.

The new identifier will be linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) for individuals and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration number for businesses and organisations.

The board said the tax ID will replace all previously issued tax identification numbers from the effective date, creating a unified identification system for taxpayers across the country.

The message reads:

"As part of ongoing efforts to modernise and streamline tax administration in Nigeria, the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) and the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) have announced the launch of the Nigerian Tax ID Portal."

It clarified that the introduction of the new tax ID will not lead to bank account deductions or closures due to non-compliance, addressing concerns that have circulated among the public, Cable reports.

The JRB explained that the portal is designed to simplify access to tax-related services, provide a single, unified taxpayer identity, and ensure nationwide accessibility for individuals and businesses.

The board urged taxpayers to retrieve their tax ID through the designated portal once it becomes operational or visit the nearest tax office for further assistance.

Here is how to obtain Tax ID

Visit the JTB Portal – Go to tin.jtb.gov.ng Select the section applicable Enter Your NIN – For individuals, your National Identification Number serves as your Tax ID under the new harmonised system. Fill in Basic Information – No biometrics or physical card is required. Submit and Receive Tax ID

The process is free. Nigerians can also apply at FIRS, State IRS, or JTB offices and Individuals who already have a TIN do not need a new Tax ID, as existing TINs remain valid.

No plans to debit bank accounts directly for tax

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has clarified that the tax reforms scheduled to take effect in January 2026 are aimed at easing, rather than increasing, the tax burden for most Nigerians.

According to Taiwo Oyedele, reports suggesting the introduction of new taxes are misleading, as the revised laws are expected to benefit individuals, small enterprises, and large companies alike.

He said the reforms will see people within the lowest 98% of income earners paying less or no tax, while value-added tax on essential goods and services such as food, education, and healthcare will be eliminated to help reduce living costs.

