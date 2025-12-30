Armed assailants attacked two Catholic priests at St. Rita Catholic Church parish house in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, leaving both clerics seriously injured

The injured priests were rushed to a Catholic hospital in Abuja, where one underwent surgery while both were reported to be in stable condition

The Knights of St. John International condemned the attack and warned of worsening insecurity around the FCT and neighbouring states

Bandits struck the Parish House of St. Rita Catholic Church in Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, near Abuja, in the early hours of the day, December 30, attacking two Catholic priests and raising renewed concern about insecurity around the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Vanguard, the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. when armed assailants forced their way into the residence and carried out a violent assault before fleeing.

Rev. Fr. Comas Baye and Rev. Fr. Chris Pever, are the Catholic priests injured during the Mararaba attack near Abuja.

The attackers stabbed the two priests and left them bleeding inside the premises, while the Parish Priest escaped unharmed.

The assault has deepened anxiety among residents of border communities around Abuja, where criminal attacks have continued to spread despite repeated security assurances.

Clergy attacked near Abuja parish

The injured priests were identified as Rev. Fr. Comas Baye, the priest in residence and a Cadet of the Knights of St. John International, and Rev. Fr. Chris Pever, a visiting priest and former Assistant Priest of the parish. Fr. Baye was reported to be battling a partial stroke following the attack.

Both men were rushed to Nativity Catholic Hospital in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for emergency treatment. Medical sources said Rev. Fr. Pever sustained severe injuries, including a fracture to his left arm, and later underwent a surgical implant procedure. Hospital officials confirmed that both priests were in stable condition and responding positively to treatment.

Knights condemn worsening insecurity

The Abuja Grand Commandery of the Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International reacted strongly to the incident, describing it as a brutal assault on innocent clergy and a troubling sign of deteriorating security around Abuja and neighbouring states.

The condemnation was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Grand President, Brig. Gen. Francis Ulonna Njoku, and the Grand Secretary, Col. Etta Peters.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the heinous, barbaric, and reprehensible attack on Catholic priests at the Parish House of St. Rita Catholic Church, Unity Estate, Mararaba, Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

The Knights called on security agencies to immediately investigate the attack. Photo: FB/NPF

The Order warned that the assault was part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting places of worship and religious leaders across the Federal Capital Territory and adjoining states. It described the incident as a serious violation of human life and a threat to religious freedom.

“This vicious assault is not only a direct attack on innocent clergy but also a grave affront to the sanctity of human life, religious institutions, and the moral fabric of our society,” the statement added.

Knights call for urgent security response

The Knights called on security agencies to immediately investigate the attack, track down those responsible, and ensure they face justice. “We therefore call on the relevant security agencies to urgently and thoroughly investigate this incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure that they are brought to justice without delay,” the statement noted.

The group also urged federal and state authorities to strengthen security around religious institutions and vulnerable communities to prevent further attacks. It warned against a repeat of past tragedies involving schools, churches, and rural settlements.

The Abuja Grand Commandery expressed solidarity with the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, the clergy, and parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Church, while offering prayers for the recovery of the injured priests and lasting peace in the region.

