- Deceased SCOAN overseer, Prophet TB Joshua on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 shared the photos of the letter President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan sent him

- The cleric said he was like Jesus Christ who was not respected well enough in his country as he was valued outside

- The letter of commendation is also asking the prophet to make a visit to the country again so that he could finish the good work he started

The content of the letter South Sudan president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, sent to Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of Christ of All Nations (SCOAN) has finally been revealed.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the president appreciated the clergyman for his prophecy which contributed greatly towards putting an end to the civil war in his country.

After receiving the letter from Salva, TB Joshua told journalists that if he is appreciated more in his country, then it means he is not being like his master, Jesus, who was never valued by His people.

The cleric added that he is very happy that he is facing the same situation Jesus Christ faced during His time.

Read the letter below:

A part of the letter praised the man of God’s intervention, adding that it made up for the limitation of human wisdom, especially when international organisations had earlier tried to bring about peace in South Sudan.

It should be noted that the said prophecy which brought peace to the nation was given on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The South Sudan president said TB Joshua's prophecy gave them peace. Photos sources: Facebook/TB Joshua/Today NG

Source: UGC

The reactions to the letter:

Okot Gladys Dreiling said:

"Hallelujah ..thank you Jesus for making this possible..many thought it wouldn't come to pass God established his words through the Prophet..Man of God .. Uganda needs this grace"

Winnie Banda said:

"To God be the glory.. thank Jesus for anointing grace in prophet TB Joshua leading us to salvation from Moses to him Joshua .. Emmanuel win today.good morning"

Eddy Carlvin Mbetse said:

"Hallelujah, we thank God for the life of his Humble servant Senior prophet TB Joshua.may God be with him always and grant him with more power,Wisdom and many more years in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ Amen."

Anne Kanda said:

"How I wish my country Kenya sees you as the rest of other countries.we thank God for what He has done.may God continue to strengthen you as you continue to feed His Word to His flocks"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the prophet revealed what he does before he comes to the altar to preach.

In a video he released on his official Twitter page, the cleric said that his resting time is when he receives from God, while his working time is the period he comes to the altar to preach.

Source: Legit