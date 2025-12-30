CAN Kwara chairman has raised fresh claims about forces shaping Nigeria’s rising insecurity

The Bishop also hinted at unexpected influences behind violent attacks across parts of the country

He also questioned the role of politics and religion in shaping the current security challenges

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara state Chapter, Bishop Dr S. T. G. Adewole, has alleged that the Nigerian government is complicit in the country’s worsening insecurity, claiming that attacks across parts of Nigeria are deliberately targeted at Christians as part of an alleged agenda to Islamise the nation.

Bishop Adewole made the allegation while speaking on a live radio programme, Editor’s Hangout, aired on Diamond FM and monitored by Legit.ng.

According to him, insecurity remains one of the biggest challenges confronting not only parts of the country but Nigeria as a whole, adding that the nature of violence has changed over the years.

He recalled that when the Boko Haram insurgency intensified around 2010, the situation was clearly defined as a battle between Nigeria and terrorists.

“When you look at the situation, insecurity in our country is too much. There is no other way to explain it, and it is because the government is complicit in it. They are part and parcel of these problems,” Adewole said.

The CAN chairman further alleged that the individuals behind Nigeria’s security challenges are not outsiders, but people within the government, insisting that recent public statements have reinforced these claims.

“They are part and parcel of these problems. This is coming to the limelight in recent times as we begin to understand clearly that the architects of these problems are within the government themselves,” he stated.

Adewole alleges Boko Haram imported to destabilise

Adewole referenced comments he said were made by former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and others, alleging that Boko Haram was “imported” into Nigeria ahead of the 2015 general election.

“It is all over social media when El-Rufai and some other people came out and said they were the ones that imported Boko Haram into Nigeria, that is prior to the 2015 election,” he said.

He added that such actions were allegedly taken with the belief that political instability would escalate if then-President Goodluck Jonathan refused to leave office.

“They did this thinking that when Jonathan refuses to leave the government, the ‘baboon’ and the ‘monkey’ would resume their own bloodshed. They said these things to us, but we never took them seriously,” Adewole said.

The cleric also criticised what he described as the politicisation of insecurity along regional and religious lines, stressing that religion and culture are deeply intertwined.

“However, the most disheartening aspect is that we play regional and religious politics with it. Religion cannot be separated from culture. There is no religion that does not have a cultural background,” he noted.

Addressing the pattern of violence, the CAN chairman insisted that Christians are being deliberately targeted in attacks across the country.

“They are not being killed mistakenly; the attacks are targeted primarily against Christians,” Adewole alleged.

He further claimed that the violence is driven by a desire to impose a particular religious ideology on the country.

“Yes, because some people in this country want to Islamise Nigeria. They want to Islamise this country by all means, and that is why everything we do is given religious coloration,” he added.

Legit.ng reports that the federal government has repeatedly denied allegations of religious bias in its handling of insecurity, maintaining that security agencies are working to protect all Nigerians regardless of faith or region.

