- Prophet TB Joshua may be dead, but he still lives in the hearts of many who felt his impact while he was alive

- The man of God, who breathed his last on Saturday, June 5, was not just a cleric, he was also a philanthropist that gave to widows and the less privileged

- An old video has surfaced, showing the man of God playing American football with his church members

A photo and a video emerged on social media in which Prophet TB Joshua proved that he was not just a man of God, but also a man of the people.

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by Babajide Kolade-otitoju, the cleric could be seen with a physically challenged man.

Prophet TB Joshua was a man of the people. Photo credit: Babajide Kolade-otitoju/Facebook, @ronkeoshodioke/Instagram

Source: UGC

Prophet Joshua sat beside the man and held a microphone to the latter's mouth.

Babajide captioned the photo:

"Prophet TB Joshua. You will be sorely missed for your philanthropy. My last two bibles were gifts from your humble self. RIP."

@ronkeoshodioke on Instagram shared a video of the prophet and some of his church members playing American football.

The ball was thrown to Prophet Joshua and the man of God threw it back to the church members as the match was ongoing. Everyone seemed to have a beautiful moment together in the video.

Many react on Facebook and Instagram

Below are some of the reactions on Facebook:

Efemena Edafioka said:

"TBJ helped awaken my inner man. Today he’s left us for eternal glory."

Prince Aminudeen Etila commented:

"Such a humble man of God. May God forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul eternal rest. I love him naturally."

Tolulope Ajiboro wrote:

"He's such a blessing to his generation, May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

Below are some of the reactions on Instagram:

@houseofnikkidee2 said:

"A life well spent, may his soul rest in perfect peace."

@nikky_babe17 commented:

"Angels are rejoicing in heaven. Sleep well father of the hopeless."

@princess_ifeoluwa_ wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Source: Legit