A Nigerian lady left many in stitches after sharing an epic moment between a university lecturer and his students.

The clip showed the lecturer dancing in front of the class, clearly overjoyed, while students watched him.

Lecturer gives impromptu test to students

A female student shared the video on TikTok under the username @angel, where it quickly attracted attention from fellow users.

Alongside the clip, she explained the context behind the lecturer’s funny display in the lecture hall.

According to her, the lecturer had organised a sudden test despite being aware that the class had not prepared for it.

His lively dance, she claimed, showed his satisfaction with the situation rather than the mood of the students, who were left anticipating poor outcomes.

"POV: Your lecturer gave a test knowing fully well no one has read. See how happy he is. Fail pro max," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lecturer sets impromptu test

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Fave said:

"That's why it's good to form the habit of reading always and stop waiting for test and exam period."

@Frehkie said:

"My colleague used chatgpt during our msc exams, ChatGpt started reading out the answers she tried to turn it off and her phone fell down, she and the lecturer were now looking for the phone under the lab bench."

@maro_vibez said:

"Looks familiar, is he a maths lecturer? Do you school in RSU ? If the answer is yes then this is Dr .Nwaburu."

@ToyinB said:

"This made me remember one of my lecturers in my final year then (2012), this man gave us AOC and went ahead to set different questions entirely. He was joyously bragging in the hall saying "mo gba corner jade siyin". If you no understand Yoruba you're on your own oooo."

@𝓈𝓉ℯ𝓅𝒽 said:

"I’m begging you please can you post this video without the caption i need this meme."

@Iffyz_Touch said:

"The happiest day of his life. He can’t believe he carried out his plan. I’m sure he couldn’t wait to wake up to do this."

@Odeshi added:

"My opportunity to cheat. Immediately he turns to finish the dance, number 123456789 is covered. The remaining questions should wait for another opportunity."

