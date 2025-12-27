A young man grabbed social media attention after he shared a story about what he saw in Sokoto State

A young man has shared what he saw in Sokoto amid online reactions to reports of an attack on ISIS bases in the state by the US military.

The young man’s statement has generated massive reactions online, with many people rushing to ask him questions due to the sensitive nature of the story he shared.

Young man shares what he saw in Sokoto

The individual, identified as @DrTruthDissecto, explained that he was in Sokoto about three days ago. While on his way to Kebbi State, his car developed faults in two tyres, forcing him to look for an alternative means of transportation.

He said he boarded a commercial bus because he needed to arrive early at his destination.

According to him, everyone in the vehicle was Muslim, including the driver. He initially considered buying the front seat but later changed his mind and paid for two seats at the back, where he sat with two other passengers. The front seat was occupied by two Muslim men.

While they were on the road and got to a location he identified as Koko, he said he sighted some armed men.

He narrated his experience in his words:

“Three days ago, on my way from Sokoto to Kebbi, my car developed two damaged tyres. I had no choice but to board public transport because I needed to arrive early.”

“Everyone in the vehicle was Muslim, including the driver. I considered buying the front seat, changed my mind, paid for two seats at the back, and sat with two other passengers. The front was occupied by two Muslim men.”

He continued:

“We left around 7:57pm. After passing Koko, the road became what anyone familiar with the area knows too well: open fields, mountains on both sides, and eventually no network.”

“Then we saw them. Men with guns. Dressed like Nigerian soldiers. But some had Muslim shawls wrapped around them.”

“The car went dead silent. The driver slowed down, clearly considering a U-turn. One of them raised his gun and motioned for us to come forward. We obeyed.”

“Another vehicle had already been stopped ahead of us. What struck me was this: they didn’t speak like a structured unit. No clear leader. One would talk, another would interrupt, another would continue. Almost chaotic.”

“They scolded the drivers for overspeeding. Then they said this clearly:”

“We are Muslims. Don’t fear. We are not here to hurt our brothers. We are only against the infidels and against the enemies of Allah.”

Reactions as man shares experience

@LutherVixA stated:

"I stopped every work in that axis 2 years ago, I moved through those villages & back roads, that Koko to Zuru to Kontongora have been overtaken by them. Thank God for ur safety."

@Pryme_XI shared:

"My heart pounded as I read this. This could happen to a Christian, a random person just trying to get from point A to B. You'll get killed cos your religion is not Islam or you're not a Muslim. What happened to freedom of religion??"

@Delphine5012 shared:

"But then again, they come online and act like nothing like this is happening, glad you're safe."

@Abkrdara wrote:

"Travelling from sokoto to kebbi and passing through koko? Bro easy with the lies na."

@United_khrees noted:

"Here’s what’s baffling; they most likely abducted and maybe even killed some that day. But you won’t see it in the news."

@hanny365 shared:

"Why did u even move at that time with how volatile those regions are at the moment? You get liver oo."

@hucchey stressed:

"If You had driven your car wouldnt you have encountered them on the road and this time alone ??"

@sincebluee said:

"I schooled in maiduguri and whenever we hit damboa road the prayers we all pray just make nobody fall out with gun. Terrible terrible experience. The bombing of march 13th 2014 can never be forgotten people died in unimaid. A girl was hit in front of me, we held her the blood."

