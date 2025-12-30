After Anthony Joshua survived a car crash that claimed the lives of two of his friends, a man shared a statement

The post got many people talking about the fate of the heavyweight champion after the tragic incident

The man explained why Anthony Joshua might never return to the ring again following the accident

Just hours after boxer and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two of his friends, a man shared his thoughts on why Joshua might never fight again.

The statement drew attention from people who shared the same opinion.

Man claims Joshua may quit boxing

The individual also explained why he made the statement in a post that has now gone viral online.

@TheHN1C mentioned that since Anthony Joshua lost two of his friends in the crash, which he survived, he might feel guilty for their deaths and, as a result, may not want to continue his boxing career.

His post read:

"AJ might probably won’t fight again. Do you know the guilt he will have for the rest of his life because his friends followed him to Nigeria and lost their lives there while he survived?"

He added that the incident is not something Anthony Joshua will ever forget.

"He won’t get over this."

Reactions as man speaks about Anthony Joshua

@AG_knocks stated:

"trauma wud be there for few months. soon money and to fight for legacy would get him going….. one thing for sure-he won’t visit Nigeria ever again in life."

@flowzki shared:

"how true this is sigh trauma is a crazy thing.. his closest pals , on and off the ring.. fitness trainer and road manager.. i hope he bounces back differently."

@Ms_Logical added:

"I can’t even imagine how hard that must be for him. Surviving such a situation comes with unimaginable emotional weight."

@LUTHERLMS stated:

"Dam, very tough time for AJ, Nigeria failed him and his friends."

@DrAnakwenze wrote:

"It's not just about surviving an accident. It's about the unshakeable, haunting truth: His friends were there because of him. They were in his country, on his journey, in his vehicle. He walked away; they did not. The psychological weight of that is fathomless."

@omariKings stressed:

"Now you're making life choices for AJ. If he wants to fight he Will, stop mingling with the idea that you know how he will react or do next."

@AliShazil_ noted:

"Surviving when others don’t can leave a lifelong weight of guilt, no matter the circumstances. That kind of trauma doesn’t just fade, it shapes every decision and memory afterward."

@itzcutietory said:

"Survivor's guilt is no joke.. seen it crush strong ppl before. hoping AJ gets the help to turn it into fuel instead of letting it end everything."

