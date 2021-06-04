Amy Waters Davidson's biography: who is Pete Davidson’s mom?

Amy Waters Davidson is a nurse better known for being the mother of famous American comedian and actor Pete Davidson. Amy and her son Pete are very close. She has been a great supporter of Pete, especially in his struggles and career.

Pete and his mother during the Mother's Day Message Cold Open on Saturday, 8th May 2021. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Along with her famous son Pete, Amy has also made several appearances on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Amy Waters Davidson

Amy Waters Davidson Famous as: Pete Davidson's mom

Pete Davidson's mom Date of birth: 1969

1969 Age : 52 years (as of 2021)

: 52 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Current residence: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5 ft 5 in

5 ft 5 in Height in centimetres: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in kilograms: 63 kgs

63 kgs Weight in lbs: 139 lbs

139 lbs Body measurements in inches: 36-28-35 inches

36-28-35 inches Body measurements in centimetres: 91-71-88 cm

91-71-88 cm Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Bra size: 33 C

33 C Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Scott Matthew Davidson

Scott Matthew Davidson Daughter: Casey Davidson

Casey Davidson Son: Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Highest qualification: Degree

Degree Profession: Nurse

Amy Waters Davidson's biography

Amy Waters Davidson was born in 1969 in Brooklyn, New York. There is no information revealing her exact birthdate, siblings, and parents.

How old is Amy Waters Davidson?

As of 2021, Amy Waters's age is 52 years.

What ethnicity is Pete Davidson's mom?

Pete's mother is of mostly Irish ancestry, with some distant German roots.

Education and career

Amy Waters Davidson attended the United States local school and graduated from one of the country's health training colleges as a nurse.

She has been practising nursing for many years and currently works as a nurse at Xaverian High School in Brooklyn.

Personal life: Pete Davidson's family

Amy Waters Davidson was married to Scott Matthew Davidson in 1990. Scott was a basketball player but later became a firefighter on 16th January 1994.

After three years of marriage, the couple was blessed with two children. Peter Michael Davidson, their first child, was born on 16th November 1993, while their second born, Casey Davidson, was born in 1999.

Pete Michael is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He began his career as a stand-up comedian at age 16.

Casey is currently 22 years old as of 2021. She graduated from Marist College in May 2019.

Amy Waters' husband Scott died on 11th September 2001 as a firefighter during the terrorist attack. Pete Davidson's parents were married for 11 years.

Pete with his mother Amy Waters during Mother's Day Cold Open in Studio 8H on Saturday, 12th May. Photo: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Since the death of her husband, Amy has raised her two kids in Staten Island, New York. As a single parent, she has devoted and dedicated her life to supporting her kids fully in everything they do.

Amy currently lives with her son. According to Pete, he purchased the house with his mum, and he enjoys living with her:

"We bought a house together, but nobody believes that. I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like a basement that’s like mine that’s like an apartment, so I live underneath her, so I’m getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it … mine.”

Body measurements

Amy Waters is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 63 kg (139 lbs). Her body measurements are 36-28-35 inches (91-71-88 cm).

Pete Davidson's mom has dark brown hair, her eye colour is brown, and she wears size 6 (US) shoes.

Even after her husband's death, Amy Waters Davidson has stayed strong with her two children. She is a great mom and a great inspiration to her kids.

READ ALSO: Jamal Adeen Thomas' biography: who is the son of Clarence Thomas?

Legit.ng recently published a detailed piece on the life of Jamal Adeen Thomas. Jamal is an American actor and TV show personality.

Thomas is famous for appearing on Grey's Anatomy as Larry the Paramedic and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Counselor Morgan Carter/Legal Aid. Jamal is also the son of Clarence Thomas, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Source: Legit