Richard Carpenter is a famous American singer, record producer, musician, and songwriter. He is renowned for forming the sibling duo known as The Carpenters alongside his younger sister, Karen Carpenter. Richard played numerous roles in the band, including pianist, lyricist, composer, arranger, and keyboardist.

Richard devoted much of his life to music through which he earned fame, wealth, and numerous awards. Here is everything you need to know about one of 1970s' biggest stars.

Richard Carpenter's biography

How old is Richard Carpenter? The musician is currently 75 years old (as of 2022). He was born to Agnes Reuwer Tatum and Harold Bertram Carpenter on 15 October 1946 at the Grace-New Haven Hospital (now known as the Yale New Haven Hospital) in Connecticut.

Education and career

Richard attended Downey High School in Downey, California, before applying for admission to the Richard California State University, Long Beach, to study music.

The musician developed an interest in music at a very young age. He would frequently listen to music on the radio as well as on records. The young Richard was greatly influenced by musicians such as Guy Mitchell, Patti Page, Perry Como, Nat King Cole, Les Paul, and Mary Ford.

He began to play music when he was eight years old. His first instrument was an accordion, although he quickly abandoned it in favour of the piano. When Richard's family relocated from New Haven to Downey, near Los Angeles, he decided to form a band with his younger sister Karen and his friend Wes Jacobs.

He played the piano, Karen handled the drums, and Wes Jacobs played the bass. In 1966, the band won first place in the Hollywood Bowl and landed a short-lived contract with RCA Records. The musician and his sister later formed another band called Spectrum. The band included four other students from California State University, Long Beach. However, Spectrum was disbanded after a short while.

Following Spectrum's disbandment, Richard and Karen formed The Carpenters. Karen was the lead vocalist and also played the drums, while Richard was the backup vocalist, pianist, keyboardist, composer, and arranger.

The Carpenters produced and released several demo music tapes in 1969 and shopped them around to various record labels. Soon after, they signed a deal with A&M Records. Their first single was a cover of The Beatles' Ticket to Ride. It was followed by a re-recorded version of Burt Bacharach's Close to You.

The duo quickly established itself as one of the most successful pop/rock bands of the 1970s. It topped the country charts with several hits.

Here is a look at The Carpenters' greatest hits.

Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft

Close To You

For All We Know

Goodbye to Love

Hurting Each Other

It's Going to Take Some Time

Only Yesterday

Please Mr. Postman

Rainy Days and Mondays

Sing

Superstar

The Masquerade

Those Good Old Dreams

Ticket To Ride

Top of the World

We've Only Just Begun

Yesterday Once More

Karen's death

Karen's health began deteriorating, forcing the duo to cancel a European tour in 1975. She suffered from anorexia nervosa for a long time. She then improved over time and even released a solo album. However, in 1983, she passed away.

Is Richard Carpenter still alive?

Yes, the musician is still alive. Around the time of Karen's death, Richard suffered from depression, panic attacks, and insomnia. These problems were caused by an addiction to Quaalude, a sedative and hypnotic medicine. However, he is alive and kicking, with no reports of illness having been reported recently.

What happened to Richard Carpenter after Karen died?

Where is Richard Carpenter now? Since his sister died in 1983, Richard continued her legacy by performing live and releasing new compilations. Some of his collaborations with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra did exceptionally well.

What does Richard Carpenter do now?

He is still pursuing a solo career in music. As a solo artist, one of his biggest releases was the Richard Carpenter: Pianist, Arranger, Composer, Conductor album. In 2018, he released a compilation of The Carpenters classics.

Did Richard Carpenter ever get married?

Yes, the famous musician has a wife and children. Did Richard Carpenter marry his cousin? In 1984, he married his adopted cousin, Mary Rudolph. Contrary to popular belief, the two have no blood relation. Mary's brother was The Carpenters' road manager.

Richard Carpenter's children

Richard and Mary are parents to five children. Here is a look.

Kristi Lynn: Born on 17 August 1987

Born on 17 August 1987 Traci Tatum: Born on 25 July 1989

Born on 25 July 1989 Mindi Karen: Born on 7 July 1992

Born on 7 July 1992 Colin Paul: Born on 20 July 1994

Born on 20 July 1994 Taylor Mary: Born on 5 December 2000

Richard's family lives in Thousand Oaks, California, in a one-story ranch house. The renowned musician has a functional workspace in the house's basement where he writes and listens to music.

Richard Carpenter's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the musician's net worth in 2022 is $10 million.

Richard Carpenter is undoubtedly one of the greatest stars of the 1970s and 80s music industry. His contribution to the success of The Carpenters band and the music industry at the time cannot be overlooked.

