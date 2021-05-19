Susan Tully's biography: age, partner, net worth, where is she now?
Susan Tully is a well-known English actress, film director, and producer. She is best known for her roles as Suzanne Ross in the comedy-drama Grange Hill and Michelle in the television series EastEnders. In the late 1990s, she left her acting career to pursue directing.
Since her first television appearance, the EastEnders' star has risen to prominence by portraying various characters. They earned the love and admiration of her fans, as well as her enormous popularity. Here is everything you need to know about her.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Susan Tully
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|20th October 1967
|Age
|53 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Highgate, London, England
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|161
|Weight in pounds
|119
|Weight in kilograms
|54
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Grey
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress, film director, producer
|Net worth
|$3 million
Susan Tully's biography
The actress was born and raised in the London borough of Highgate. Her father was a watch case maker. Her mother was a housewife.
The girl enjoyed watching old movies in her spare time. Denholm Elliott and Beryl Reid were two of her favourite actors.
How old is Susan Tully now?
The film director was born on 20th October 1967. As of 2022, Susan Tully's age is 53 years.
Education and career
She became interested in acting when she was a child. She trained her acting skills at The Anna Scher Theater (AST). She had many television roles as a child actor. She also hosted the children's show Our Show from 1977 to 1978.
Later, she was featured in The Saturday Banana, Why Can't I Go Home?, Never Never Land, and Grange Hill. She made her breakthrough in the television series EastEnders in 1985.
It played the role of Michelle for over a decade and appeared in over 800 episodes.
What has Sue Tully been in?
Her acting credits include appearances in both films and television shows.
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|1998
|Up 'n' Under
|June
|1995
|Jackanory
|Storyteller
|1985-1995
|EastEnders
|Michelle / Michelle Fowler
|1984
|Big Deal
|Girl in restaurant
|1981-1984
|Grange Hill
|Suzanne Ross / Suzanne
|1980
|Never Never Land
|Doreen (Runaway Child)
|1979
|Why Can't I Go Home?
|Rosalie
What happened to Susan Tully after she left acting?
Despite quitting her acting career, she remained active in the film industry. She later directed films and television shows. Susan Tully's director credits include the following TV series and films:
|Year
|Movie/TV shows
|2020-2022
|C.B. Strike
|2021
|Too Close
|2019
|Line of Duty
|2019
|Tin Star
|2018
|Britannia
|2016-2017
|The A Word
|2016
|The Musketeers
|2015
|Crossing Lines
|2014
|Puppy Love
|2014
|The Mill
|2013
|Truckers
|2012
|Getting On
|2012
|The Paradise
|2012
|Good Cop
|2012
|Stella
|2009-2011
|Lark Rise to Candleford
|2008-2011
|Silent Witness
|2009
|Blue Murder
|2009
|Theatre Live!
|2007
|Secret Diary of a Call Girl
|2006-2007
|The Chase
|2006
|Goldplated
|2006
|Drop Dead Gorgeous
|2005
|Funland
|2005
|55 Degrees North
|2005
|Twisted Tales
|1999-2004
|The Bill
|2003
|M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team
|2002
|The Story of Tracy Beaker
As a director, she is often credited as Sue Tully. In 2002, she was nominated for a Children's BAFTA Award for her direction of The Story of Tracy Beaker.
Did Susan Tully star in Line of Duty?
Susan did not star in Line of Duty, but she directed 2 episodes of the television series.
How much is Sue Tully worth?
According to Idol NetWorth, Susan Tully's net worth is guesstimated at $3 million. Her work in the movie industry is the primary source of her earnings.
Who is Susan Tully married to?
The English actress is not married and is not in a relationship as of today; as a result, details about Susan Tully's partner do not exist. In terms of previous relationships, she was previously dating actor Martin Ball.
Nonetheless, he never became Susan Tully's husband. She was not seen dating anyone else after they split up. Since then, she has kept her personal life away from the media.
She was frequently cast as a caring mother in films and television shows. Nonetheless, in her real life, she has never had biological children.
How tall is Susan Tully?
Susan Tully's height is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres), and she weighs 119 pounds ( 54 kilograms). She has blonde hair and grey eyes.
What is Susan Tully doing now?
Regarding some of Susan Tully's activities in 2022, she is still employed by Sky as a director, where she currently works.
What does Susan Tully look like now?
Although Susan Tully's 53 photographs are eagerly awaited by fans, the actress is fairly secretive and is mostly seen directing rather than acting. She hasn't appeared on any red carpets and isn't on Instagram either.
Quick facts about Susan Tully
- Her performance in Stella has earned her a nomination for the 2013 BAFTA Awards.
- She was ranked number 8 in The 100 Greatest EastEnders (1985) Characters of All Time for her performance as Michelle Fowler (2015).
- She was raised in a council neighbourhood in London.
- She supports the Meningitis Trust, a well-known national organisation.
- She doesn't use any social media sites.
- She took part in the Comic Relief fundraiser.
- She is Letitia Dean's close friend.
- She served as a bridesmaid in 2002 when Dean married Jason Pethers.
Susan Tully's fans have known her since her first television appearance. Many are still perplexed about how Sue turned her talents into a career. She has devoted most of her life to acting and the advancement of the film industry, and she continues to dazzle her fans with new project releases.
