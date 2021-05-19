Global site navigation

Susan Tully's biography: age, partner, net worth, where is she now?
Сelebrity biographies

Susan Tully's biography: age, partner, net worth, where is she now?

by  Kate Golub Adrianna Simwa

Susan Tully is a well-known English actress, film director, and producer. She is best known for her roles as Suzanne Ross in the comedy-drama Grange Hill and Michelle in the television series EastEnders. In the late 1990s, she left her acting career to pursue directing.

Susan Tully
English actress Susan Tully who plays Michelle Fowler in the television soap opera Eastenders, posed on set at Elstree on 6th February 1986. Photo: United News
Source: Getty Images

Since her first television appearance, the EastEnders' star has risen to prominence by portraying various characters. They earned the love and admiration of her fans, as well as her enormous popularity. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full nameSusan Tully
GenderFemale
Date of birth20th October 1967
Age53 years (as of 2022)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthHighgate, London, England
Nationality British
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Sexuality Straight
Height in feet5'3"
Height in centimetres161
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colour Grey
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActress, film director, producer
Net worth$3 million

Susan Tully's biography

The actress was born and raised in the London borough of Highgate. Her father was a watch case maker. Her mother was a housewife.

The girl enjoyed watching old movies in her spare time. Denholm Elliott and Beryl Reid were two of her favourite actors.

How old is Susan Tully now?

The film director was born on 20th October 1967. As of 2022, Susan Tully's age is 53 years.

Education and career

Is Susan Tully married
Actress Susan Tully Stars in the BBC TV soap series 'Eastenders'. Photo: Avalon
Source: Getty Images

She became interested in acting when she was a child. She trained her acting skills at The Anna Scher Theater (AST). She had many television roles as a child actor. She also hosted the children's show Our Show from 1977 to 1978.

Later, she was featured in The Saturday Banana, Why Can't I Go Home?, Never Never Land, and Grange Hill. She made her breakthrough in the television series EastEnders in 1985.

It played the role of Michelle for over a decade and appeared in over 800 episodes.

What has Sue Tully been in?

Her acting credits include appearances in both films and television shows.

YearMovieRole
1998Up 'n' UnderJune
1995JackanoryStoryteller
1985-1995EastEndersMichelle / Michelle Fowler
1984Big DealGirl in restaurant
1981-1984Grange Hill Suzanne Ross / Suzanne
1980Never Never LandDoreen (Runaway Child)
1979Why Can't I Go Home?Rosalie

What happened to Susan Tully after she left acting?

Despite quitting her acting career, she remained active in the film industry. She later directed films and television shows. Susan Tully's director credits include the following TV series and films:

YearMovie/TV shows
2020-2022C.B. Strike
2021Too Close
2019Line of Duty
2019Tin Star
2018Britannia
2016-2017The A Word
2016The Musketeers
2015Crossing Lines
2014Puppy Love
2014The Mill
2013Truckers
2012Getting On
2012The Paradise
2012Good Cop
2012Stella
2009-2011Lark Rise to Candleford
2008-2011Silent Witness
2009Blue Murder
2009Theatre Live!
2007Secret Diary of a Call Girl
2006-2007The Chase
2006Goldplated
2006Drop Dead Gorgeous
2005Funland
200555 Degrees North
2005Twisted Tales
1999-2004The Bill
2003M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team
2002The Story of Tracy Beaker

As a director, she is often credited as Sue Tully. In 2002, she was nominated for a Children's BAFTA Award for her direction of The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Did Susan Tully star in Line of Duty?

Susan did not star in Line of Duty, but she directed 2 episodes of the television series.

How much is Sue Tully worth?

According to Idol NetWorth, Susan Tully's net worth is guesstimated at $3 million. Her work in the movie industry is the primary source of her earnings.

Who is Susan Tully married to?

The English actress is not married and is not in a relationship as of today; as a result, details about Susan Tully's partner do not exist. In terms of previous relationships, she was previously dating actor Martin Ball.

Who is Susan Tully married to
EastEnders stars Leslie Grantham and Susan Tully attend the opening of the Paradise Lost discotheque Watford on 15th November 1985. Photo: Keogh
Source: Getty Images

Nonetheless, he never became Susan Tully's husband. She was not seen dating anyone else after they split up. Since then, she has kept her personal life away from the media.

She was frequently cast as a caring mother in films and television shows. Nonetheless, in her real life, she has never had biological children.

How tall is Susan Tully?

Susan Tully's height is 5 feet 3 inches (161 centimetres), and she weighs 119 pounds ( 54 kilograms). She has blonde hair and grey eyes.

What is Susan Tully doing now?

Regarding some of Susan Tully's activities in 2022, she is still employed by Sky as a director, where she currently works.

What does Susan Tully look like now?

Although Susan Tully's 53 photographs are eagerly awaited by fans, the actress is fairly secretive and is mostly seen directing rather than acting. She hasn't appeared on any red carpets and isn't on Instagram either.

Quick facts about Susan Tully

  • Her performance in Stella has earned her a nomination for the 2013 BAFTA Awards.
  • She was ranked number 8 in The 100 Greatest EastEnders (1985) Characters of All Time for her performance as Michelle Fowler (2015).
  • She was raised in a council neighbourhood in London.
  • She supports the Meningitis Trust, a well-known national organisation.
  • She doesn't use any social media sites.
  • She took part in the Comic Relief fundraiser.
  • She is Letitia Dean's close friend.
  • She served as a bridesmaid in 2002 when Dean married Jason Pethers.

Susan Tully's fans have known her since her first television appearance. Many are still perplexed about how Sue turned her talents into a career. She has devoted most of her life to acting and the advancement of the film industry, and she continues to dazzle her fans with new project releases.

