100 clever and funny WiFi names to play your neighbors with in 2023

Internet service providers allow clients to customize their WiFi names and passwords. Naming your WiFi network is essential. It helps your neighbors and guests know or not figure out which network is yours, depending on whether you want or don't want to share it with them. This article lists clever and funny WiFi names you can use for fun.

Changing your WiFi's name can make it harder for anyone to identify the manufacturer of your router and guess its default settings. Additionally, changing a WiFi name will not affect the network's speed and operation. What happens is, all the wireless devices will disconnect from the WiFi once you change its name. However, you can always reconnect them to the network using the new name and password.

Funny WiFi names

The best WiFi names are those you can remember easily. Regardless, avoid using personal information or password hints as your WiFi name to prevent easy hacking. You can use the following funny WiFi network names to make yours stand out from your neighbors' network:

No More WiFi

Hide Your WiFi

My Wife Uses This WiFi

No Free WiFi Here

Network Unavailable

WiFi Does Not Simply Connect

Slow WiFi Speed Today

Do Not Ask For Password

Bring Beer To Get Password

Slow Speed

Lol, Why Don't You Have WiFi?

Don't Touch My WiFi

Banned Network

Stay Off My WiFi

I Don't Cheat On My WiFi

Drop It Like It's Hotspot

Don't You Dare Connect

Haha, You Don't Know The Password

Join For Virus

Am Not Sharing With You

Fun WiFi names

Some people give their network simple names, while others go beyond this. Creative people love using cool or funny WiFi network names at home for fun. Below is a list of some fun names you can use for your network:

I Refuse To Pay For The WiFi!

IT'S A TRAP!!!!

My WiFi Is Crappy.

Do You Want My WiFi Or Wife?

Hack It If You Can

I Pay For This, Not You!

Experimental 7G Network

FBI Secret Service

Pretty Fly For A WiFi

Starbucks WiFi

The Dark Web

Get Your Own WiFi Bro!

They Whine I Wine

Want The Password?

The Legal WiFi

CIAserver

Private WiFi For School Only

Don't Pirate My WiFi

Thank God I Have WiFi Now!

Connection Unstable

You Will Be Trapped In My Router!

FBI Is Watching You!

Haha, You Can't Use This One

Hack It, I Will Find You

I'm Watching You

Click If You Love Me

Cute WiFi names

In busy residential areas, uniquely named WiFi helps people in different houses pick the right networks assigned for their homes out of the surrounding network names. Below are some creative, cute names you can use for your network:

Open Sesame

Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor's WiFi

Yer A WiFi Harry

Chance the Router

Everyday I'm Buffering

Bandwidth Together

Connecto Patronum

Girls Gone Wireless

Luke, I Am Your WiFi

Hit the Road Jack

Abraham Linksys

Wi-Fight the Inevitable

Where the Wild Pings Are

The LAN Before Time

The LAN of the Free

Jump on the Bandwidth

Get off my LAN

No Internet Access

Router? I Hardly Knew Her

I Believe Wi Can Fi

Best WiFi names

Your network name and WiFi key differ from your router's username and password. You use the router's username and password to access the internet and can change these settings anytime. If you are considering using a new router user name, here are some of the best names you can choose from:

Searching…

Double Click to Connect

WiFi Only Works On Christmas!

Ask4password, Pay4myWiFi

Join Other Networks

Virus Infected WiFi

Do Not Click Here

Hidden Network

Access Denied

Bring All The Boys To The Yard

I Make A Good Boyfriend

500 Bucks For Password

WiFi Art Thou Romeo

Wi-Fight the Feeling

Tell Your WiFi I Love Her

Get Your Own

You Will Regret This

A dollar per hour!

Reserved for Guests I Hate

Connection Failed

Stylish WiFi names

You can show some creativity and uniqueness when renaming your WiFi. However, remember that the SSID can be any alphanumeric, case-sensitive entry from 2 to 32 characters. Therefore, ensure your WiFi name does not exceed 32 characters and has more than two characters. You can choose stylish names from the following list:

FBIserver

Fabulous Until You Log In

WiFi Changed My Life!

My WiFi Will Change Your Life!

Incorrect Password

Slowest Internet On the Planet

Your Password Is Incorrect

WiFi Believes I Can Fly

How R U Doin' Without My Password?

DEA Surveillance Van

Loading…

Network Not Found

No Free Internet, Keep Looking

My Neighbors S*uck

Look Ma, No Wires!

Get Your Own Internet

Brave Little Router

Routy McRouterface

Simon Says No WiFi

Cool WiFi names

It is recommended to change your WiFi password and name at least every three months or immediately after a security breach. While at it, you can use cool WiFi names to light-heartedly joke, fool, or deceive your guests, neighbors, or anyone who wants to use your network. Below is a list of names you can choose from:

Click Here For Virus

No WiFi For You

What The Hell Is A WiFi?

Tell My WiFi I Love Her

I Wish I Had WiFi

I Don't Know The Password

I Feel A Connection

FBI Surveillance Van

Don't Look!

Don't Connect, It Isn't Your WiFi

Penny, Get Your Own WiFi!

Password is 1234

Spying On You

Trojan Virus

We Are Watching You

Bill Wi, the Science Fi

The Ping of the North

Lord of the Ping

Wibbly, Wobbly, Timey WiFi

This Space Left Intentionally Blank

How do you choose a creative router name?

You can come up with a memorable title for your home router. Here, you can see some tips on choosing the right title for your router.

1. Make it unique and easy to remember

Create a WiFi name that stands out from routers in your neighborhood, but also let it be simple and memorable. To achieve this, minimize the number of special characters you use in the WiFi name. One of two special symbols are enough.

2. Do not add personal information to your WiFi name

Avoid using your address, birth date, or personal information as your WiFi name. You might unintentionally expose your identity to hackers with malicious intent.

3. Use a different password

Your router name should be different from the password to prevent people from easily logging into your network without your permission.

4. Do not use provocative WiFi names

There is a thin line between funny and provocative. Therefore, avoid router names with annoying words like insults, sexual phrases, etc.

The default SSID usually includes the router's manufacturer's name, making it easier for hackers to identify your router and guess the network key. That's why changing your WiFi network name and password after the internet service provider has installed it is a good idea. There are many clever and funny WiFi names you can use for fun. Hope you enjoyed those listed in this article and found some to use or recommend to your loved ones and friends.

