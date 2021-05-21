100 clever and funny WiFi names to play your neighbors with in 2023
Internet service providers allow clients to customize their WiFi names and passwords. Naming your WiFi network is essential. It helps your neighbors and guests know or not figure out which network is yours, depending on whether you want or don't want to share it with them. This article lists clever and funny WiFi names you can use for fun.
Changing your WiFi's name can make it harder for anyone to identify the manufacturer of your router and guess its default settings. Additionally, changing a WiFi name will not affect the network's speed and operation. What happens is, all the wireless devices will disconnect from the WiFi once you change its name. However, you can always reconnect them to the network using the new name and password.
Funny WiFi names
The best WiFi names are those you can remember easily. Regardless, avoid using personal information or password hints as your WiFi name to prevent easy hacking. You can use the following funny WiFi network names to make yours stand out from your neighbors' network:
- No More WiFi
- Hide Your WiFi
- My Wife Uses This WiFi
- No Free WiFi Here
- Network Unavailable
- WiFi Does Not Simply Connect
- Slow WiFi Speed Today
- Do Not Ask For Password
- Bring Beer To Get Password
- Slow Speed
- Lol, Why Don't You Have WiFi?
- Don't Touch My WiFi
- Banned Network
- Stay Off My WiFi
- I Don't Cheat On My WiFi
- Drop It Like It's Hotspot
- Don't You Dare Connect
- Haha, You Don't Know The Password
- Join For Virus
- Am Not Sharing With You
Fun WiFi names
Some people give their network simple names, while others go beyond this. Creative people love using cool or funny WiFi network names at home for fun. Below is a list of some fun names you can use for your network:
- I Refuse To Pay For The WiFi!
- IT'S A TRAP!!!!
- My WiFi Is Crappy.
- Do You Want My WiFi Or Wife?
- Hack It If You Can
- I Pay For This, Not You!
- Experimental 7G Network
- FBI Secret Service
- Pretty Fly For A WiFi
- Starbucks WiFi
- The Dark Web
- Get Your Own WiFi Bro!
- They Whine I Wine
- Want The Password?
- The Legal WiFi
- CIAserver
- Private WiFi For School Only
- Don't Pirate My WiFi
- Thank God I Have WiFi Now!
- Connection Unstable
- You Will Be Trapped In My Router!
- FBI Is Watching You!
- Haha, You Can't Use This One
- Hack It, I Will Find You
- I'm Watching You
- Click If You Love Me
Cute WiFi names
In busy residential areas, uniquely named WiFi helps people in different houses pick the right networks assigned for their homes out of the surrounding network names. Below are some creative, cute names you can use for your network:
- Open Sesame
- Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Neighbor's WiFi
- Yer A WiFi Harry
- Chance the Router
- Everyday I'm Buffering
- Bandwidth Together
- Connecto Patronum
- Girls Gone Wireless
- Luke, I Am Your WiFi
- Hit the Road Jack
- Abraham Linksys
- Wi-Fight the Inevitable
- Where the Wild Pings Are
- The LAN Before Time
- The LAN of the Free
- Jump on the Bandwidth
- Get off my LAN
- No Internet Access
- Router? I Hardly Knew Her
- I Believe Wi Can Fi
Best WiFi names
Your network name and WiFi key differ from your router's username and password. You use the router's username and password to access the internet and can change these settings anytime. If you are considering using a new router user name, here are some of the best names you can choose from:
- Searching…
- Double Click to Connect
- WiFi Only Works On Christmas!
- Ask4password, Pay4myWiFi
- Join Other Networks
- Virus Infected WiFi
- Do Not Click Here
- Hidden Network
- Access Denied
- Bring All The Boys To The Yard
- I Make A Good Boyfriend
- 500 Bucks For Password
- WiFi Art Thou Romeo
- Wi-Fight the Feeling
- Tell Your WiFi I Love Her
- Get Your Own
- You Will Regret This
- A dollar per hour!
- Reserved for Guests I Hate
- Connection Failed
Stylish WiFi names
You can show some creativity and uniqueness when renaming your WiFi. However, remember that the SSID can be any alphanumeric, case-sensitive entry from 2 to 32 characters. Therefore, ensure your WiFi name does not exceed 32 characters and has more than two characters. You can choose stylish names from the following list:
- FBIserver
- Fabulous Until You Log In
- WiFi Changed My Life!
- My WiFi Will Change Your Life!
- Incorrect Password
- Slowest Internet On the Planet
- Your Password Is Incorrect
- WiFi Believes I Can Fly
- How R U Doin' Without My Password?
- DEA Surveillance Van
- Loading…
- Network Not Found
- No Free Internet, Keep Looking
- My Neighbors S*uck
- Look Ma, No Wires!
- Get Your Own Internet
- Brave Little Router
- Routy McRouterface
- Simon Says No WiFi
Cool WiFi names
It is recommended to change your WiFi password and name at least every three months or immediately after a security breach. While at it, you can use cool WiFi names to light-heartedly joke, fool, or deceive your guests, neighbors, or anyone who wants to use your network. Below is a list of names you can choose from:
- Click Here For Virus
- No WiFi For You
- What The Hell Is A WiFi?
- Tell My WiFi I Love Her
- I Wish I Had WiFi
- I Don't Know The Password
- I Feel A Connection
- FBI Surveillance Van
- Don't Look!
- Don't Connect, It Isn't Your WiFi
- Penny, Get Your Own WiFi!
- Password is 1234
- Spying On You
- Trojan Virus
- We Are Watching You
- Bill Wi, the Science Fi
- The Ping of the North
- Lord of the Ping
- Wibbly, Wobbly, Timey WiFi
- This Space Left Intentionally Blank
How do you choose a creative router name?
You can come up with a memorable title for your home router. Here, you can see some tips on choosing the right title for your router.
1. Make it unique and easy to remember
Create a WiFi name that stands out from routers in your neighborhood, but also let it be simple and memorable. To achieve this, minimize the number of special characters you use in the WiFi name. One of two special symbols are enough.
2. Do not add personal information to your WiFi name
Avoid using your address, birth date, or personal information as your WiFi name. You might unintentionally expose your identity to hackers with malicious intent.
3. Use a different password
Your router name should be different from the password to prevent people from easily logging into your network without your permission.
4. Do not use provocative WiFi names
There is a thin line between funny and provocative. Therefore, avoid router names with annoying words like insults, sexual phrases, etc.
The default SSID usually includes the router's manufacturer's name, making it easier for hackers to identify your router and guess the network key. That's why changing your WiFi network name and password after the internet service provider has installed it is a good idea. There are many clever and funny WiFi names you can use for fun. Hope you enjoyed those listed in this article and found some to use or recommend to your loved ones and friends.
Legit.ng shared uplifting affirmations for women. Daily positive affirmations help you believe in yourself and what you can achieve. Therefore, practice daily positive affirmations to overcome fear and self-doubt and reduce self-sabotage.
Frequent positive affirmations also contribute to your self-love, confidence, and motivation. Eventually, positive thoughts will help you achieve your goals in life.
Source: Legit.ng