A now-viral video shows how singer Fido involved in a heated exchange with an unidentified man, leading him to abandon his performance in Kenya

Despite pleading and kneeling, Fido’s effort to defuse the tension was rejected, and he ultimately left the stage

Fans were divided, with many praising his humility while others said he shouldn’t have accepted such treatment publicly

A dramatic video of Nigerian music sensation Awosika Olayemi Josiah, better known as Fido, abandoning his performance midway through a concert in Kenya has surfaced online, triggering a wave of reactions from fans across social media.

The clip, which has since gone viral, captured the intense moment Fido found himself in a face-off with an unidentified man on stage.

It is unclear whether the man was part of the event’s organising team or security, but he appeared visibly angry, repeatedly warning Fido not to “disrespect” him in any way.

In an unexpected twist, Fido, who earlier this year linked up with Wizkid, attempted to calm the situation by kneeling before the man, pleading with him in what seemed like a desperate bid to continue the show.

Despite his efforts, the man refused to back down. A frustrated Fido eventually walked off the stage, leaving the audience visibly confused and disappointed.

Though the exact cause of the disagreement has not been confirmed, fans have taken to social media with varying opinions.

See the video here:

Fans react to Fido’s viral walk-off

Following the incident, social media users flooded comment sections with heated takes—some sympathetic, others critical of the singer’s decision to kneel.

@regalvee wrote,

“Abeg make person explain wetin just happen give us. And why was he trying to kneel down?”

@stevho__osha said,

“I feel bad for him tho.”

@kemxy_699 commented,

“Tell Burna to leave stage and collect beating.”

@_smartwells wrote,

“Putting your kneel down for a man as a grown a** man is my issue here. I will leave and I will be paid for my presence and time. Was I called to perform or to respect you? Na why when artist later dey so big them no dey take nonsense. Fido this is your story—you be star already. ”

@bigabiolaentertainment stated,

“Fido don price market since the day he disrespected Baddest.”

@cleroydaboss, wrote,

“In life, always avoid see finish. The show promoters did a pretty terrible job.”

@im__sheilaaa said,

“Pride still join why he's ending up like this honestly. Just imagine Fido with hit songs.”

@8400emma wrote,

“Kenyans always do this to international artists. As if they can sing sef.”

Fido ex-label of neglect

Legit.ng, meanwhile, had earlier reported that Fido had claimed that the music company that discovered him, Cidar Africa, did little to fuel his rise to stardom.

The angry singer, in a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), the singer asserted that music marketers like Cidar Africa create an illusion of indispensability, making artists feel reliant on them while pocketing profits.

Fido’s breakout hit Awolowo went viral under Cidar Africa’s marketing prowess, cementing his place in Nigeria’s competitive music scene.

