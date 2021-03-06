Emily Rinaudo's biography: What is known about Mizkif's sister?

The various social media platforms in today's world have made it possible for people to showcase their talents, skills, and looks online and make money while at it. One such person is Emily Rinaudo, an American Instagram influencer, digital content creator, and bikini model. Besides her viral social media channels, Emily is also well-known as Matthew Rinaudo's sister. Matthew is a hugely popular Twitch streamer popularly known by the name Mizkif.

Emily Rinaudo's in different outfits and poses. Photo: @emjayrinaudo_ (modified by author)

Emily rode on Mizkif's popularity for a while before her eventual rise to fame. Who is Emily Rinaudo? Here is a quick look at her details.

Profile summary

Full name Emily Rinaudo Gender Female Date of birth January 22nd, 1996 Emily Rinaudo's age 26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Chesapeake, Virginia, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Not married Ex-boyfriend Connor Keating Father Michael Rinaudo Sibling Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo Profession Model, Social media influencer Net worth $500K-$750K Instagram @emjayrinaudo_ Twitter @emjayrinaudo_ TikTok @emjayplayy YouTube Emjay Rinaudo

Emily Rinaudo's bio

How old is Emily Rinaudo? The renowned Instagram influencer was born on January 22nd 1996, and is 26 years old (as of 2022). She was born in Chesapeake, Virginia, the United States, alongside her brother, Mizkif. Mizkif's real name is Matthew Rinaudo.

Emily's father, Michael Rinaudo, is the current Chief Executive Officer of Deviant Dish. Soon after her birth, Emily and her family moved to Montclair, New Jersey, where she grew up.

She enrolled at Currituck County High School, where she completed her secondary school studies. The digital content creator reportedly wanted to join an arts college later but never did.

What does Emily Rinaudo do?

The renowned bikini model, Emily Rinaudo. Photo: @emjayrinaudo_ (modified by author)

Before venturing out on her own, Emily occasionally appeared on her brother's Twitch streams. These appearances gave her some exposure and allowed her to have a feel of what the commercial social media world feels like.

In March 2017, she created her first Instagram account and almost immediately began to publish lingerie and modelling pictures. Her account quickly gained a massive following. Unfortunately, her hugely popular account was shut down for undisclosed reasons.

Some of her fans speculated that the shutdown was the result of Emily's somewhat controversial photos. However, the social media influencer did not give up and created another account soon after.

Her second account went on to become as popular as the first. Since then, she has created an online presence on other platforms, including Twitter and TikTok. Besides the remarkably popular bikini modelling photos, Emily also used her massive fanbase to earn through brand endorsements. Some of her most high-profile clients include Pottery Barn and Savage X Fenty.

Rinaudo is also part of the Arsenic online community, a group known for its numerous collaborations with Instagram models. Lately, she launched an OnlyFans account where she posts content for premium users. Mizkif's sister's name quickly became popular on OnlyFans because of her popularity on other social media platforms such as Instagram.

Emily's self-titled YouTube channel

Besides posting content on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, Emily also has a self-titled YouTube channel where she occasionally posts content centred on her day-to-day life. Some of the most popular videos on the channel include Bali Villa Shoot and Tour, Back on YouTube/GRWM, and Bali Waterfall and Rice Fields.

Who is Emily Rinaudo's boyfriend?

Despite being incredibly popular on various social media channels, not much is known about the Instagram influencer's love life.

A while ago, she was reportedly in a relationship with Connor Keating, a BMX rider who occasionally featured in her YouTube videos. The two later broke up for unknown reasons.

How tall is Emily Rinaudo?

Emily Rinaudo looking all serious. Photo: @emjayrinaudo_ (modified by author)

Rinaudo is 5'5" (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). She has brown hair and blue eyes. Her body measures 44-32-39 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Emily Rinaudo's net worth

According to Wealthy Celebrity, the renowned Instagram influencer's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be between $500K and $750K. Her earnings come from multiple sources, including brand endorsement deals, advertisement fees, and modelling fees. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the popular bikini model.

Besides lingerie photos, Rinaudo also posts photos of her travel destinations regularly.

Emily started her modelling career when she joined a website known as Model Mayhem.

Her favourite movie is 50 First Dates.

One of her favourite hobbies is sketching.

She has never been fond of any type of sport.

She is quite extroverted and finds happiness in being around other people.

She works out frequently.

Emily Rinaudo is, without a doubt, one of the most famous social media influencers and bikini models in the United States. While many people know her as the sister of renowned American Twitch streamer Matthew Mizkif, she has also built a name for herself on various social media platforms.

