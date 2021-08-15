Dare Taylor’s biography: where is Disney World’s Jasmine now?

Dare Taylor is a prominent American bikini model, actress, and social media star. She particularly rose to fame and came into the limelight after becoming the Miss Bikini Model 2019. The model has collaborated with different modelling brands such as Pretty Little Things, Doll Skills, Insert Here Signature, and many more. In addition to that, she is famous for her appearance as Princess Jasmine at Disney World.

Precisely where is Disney World's Jasmine now, and who is she exactly? Here is everything you need to know about Dare Taylor, including details about her personal life.

Profile summary

Real name : Dare Taylor

: Dare Taylor Gende r: Female

r: Female Date of birth : July 9, 1994

: July 9, 1994 Age: 27 years old (as of 2021)

27 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence : United States

: United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Body measurements in inches : 36-24-36

: 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 90-60-90

90-60-90 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Bikini model, social media star, and actress

: Bikini model, social media star, and actress Net worth : $100k-1 million

: $100k-1 million YouTube: Dare Wears

Who is Dare Taylor?

The bikini model was born in the United States of America on July 9, 1994. As of 2021, Dare Taylor from Disney World is 27 years old.

She was born and raised in a middle-income family. Although her siblings and parents' names have not yet been revealed, she occasionally shares heartfelt messages to her parents for the support they have shown to her.

Career

Taylor began her career as an actress at Disney World as Princess Jasmine. The swimsuit model appeared in Target and Nickelodeon Commercials and starred in short films like The Falling Rain and Leprechaun Imposter.

Later on, in 2018, Dare Taylor's modelling career began. Since then, she has stolen the hearts of many agencies, earning herself a place in the industry.

Within one year of joining the modelling industry, Dare was titled the Miss Bikini Model 2019, which debuted her fame and popularity. The model has worked with modelling agencies such as Pretty Little Things, Doll Skills, and Insert Here Signature.

In addition to her modelling profile, Dare Taylor has two YouTube channels; Dare Wears, which she launched earlier in 2012, and DareBearLive. In the Dare Wears channel, she uploads videos on fashion.

Her debut video was in 2014, and since then, she has been uploading fashion content videos, garnering thousands of followers.

To date, Dare's LINGERIE SHEIN HAUL is the most viewed video on her YouTube channel with over 5 million views. Her other viral videos are Confident, Dare's Schoolgirl try on haul, and Bikini Revolution Haul.

Taylor also runs the other YouTube channel, DareBearLive, where she uploads videos on modelling advice and gaming content. Disney World's Jasmine is also active on Instagram and has over 300k followers.

Is Dare Taylor dating?

The swimsuit model is not dating anyone at the moment. She tries to maintain a low profile when it comes to her personal life. Besides, most of her time is filled with modelling.

Net worth

Dare Taylor's net worth is estimated to be between $100k-1 million. Her primary source of income comes from her modelling career. Her other source of income comes from her works on social media platforms such as her YouTube channels.

Due to her large following on social media, she is contracted by different brands to promote their products on her pages.

Fun facts about Dare Taylor

Taylor has stated that her body is completely natural, and she has not done any plastic surgery.

Dare's favorite colors are blue and green.

She loves travelling.

She runs a double YouTube channel.

Dare Taylor is a remarkably talented model and social media personality. She is the perfect illustration of passion and commitment to career.

