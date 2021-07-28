Vanessa Simmons’ biography: age, siblings, net worth, husband
Vanessa Simmons is an actress, producer, and businesswoman from the United States. Her family was featured in the MTV reality show Run's House, which made her famous. She has also appeared on The Real, Daily Pop, and Love & Listings, among other shows.
Vanessa has been in the acting industry for almost 15 years now. Here is all you need to know about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Vanessa Jean Simmons
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 5th August 1983
- Age: 38 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Laie, Hawaii, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 127
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body build: Curvy
- Body measurements in inches: 35-25-36
- Body measurements in centimetres: 88-63-91
- Eye colour: Black
- Hair colour: Black
- Vanessa Simmons' siblings: 6
- Brothers: Miley Justine, Joseph Jr, Daniel III, and Russell II
- Sisters: Victoria and Angela
- Father: Joseph Simmons
- Mother: Valerie Vaughn
- Marital status: Dating
- Spouse: Mike Wayans
- Children: 1
- Daughter: Ava Marie Jean Wayans
- College: St John's University
- Occupation: Actress, producer and businessperson
- Net worth: $8 million
- Instagram: @vanessajsimmons
- Facebook: @vanessajsimmonsxo
- Twitter: @NessaSimmons
Vanessa Simmons' biography
The American actress was born on 5th August 1983 in Laie, Hawaii, United States. Her parents are Joseph Simmons and Valerie Vaughn.
Who is Vanessa Simmons' father?
Vanessa's father, Joseph Simmons, is an American rapper, producer, DJ and TV personality famous for his stage names Run, DJ Run, or Rev Run.
He is the father of seven children. Six of his children are biological, while one is adopted. So, who exactly are Rev Run's kids?
Rev Run's children
The American rapper is blessed with three boys, Joseph Jr, Daniel III, and Russell II and three girls, Vanessa, Angela, and the late Victoria.
Victoria died on September 26, 2006, as a result of omphalocele, a congenital condition that caused her organs to grow outside her body. Miley Justine Simmons was adopted soon after Victoria's death.
Angela and Vanessa Simmons manage Pastry Footwear, a shoe company they started in 2007 as part of their family's Run Athletics footwear business. Angela Simmons' siblings are all grown-ups and television personalities.
How old is Vanessa Simmons?
Vanessa Simmons' age is 38 years old as of 2021.
Acting career
Vanessa became famous after her family was featured in the reality show Run's House. This was between 2006 to 2009, and she appeared in 50 episodes of the show.
The show opened an opportunity for Vanessa as she was featured in the television series Guiding Light to play the role of Lola. Since then, she has appeared in several films and TV series.
She has also hosted several shows like Asking for a Friend (2021) and Project Runway: Threads (2014). Additionally, she was a judge on the show Queen Boss and a contestant on Hip Hop Squares.
Vanessa Simmons' movies and television shows
Below are movies and TV series she has appeared in.
Films
- 2021: Never and Again as Sonya
- 2020: Live as Ebony Little
- 2020: Still Here
- 2020: Happiness as Queen
- 2019: A Holiday Change as Crystal Carter
- 2019: South Central Love as Vanessa
- 2019: Same Difference as Skye
- 2018: Juug Gone Wrong as Traci
- 2017: We Got You
- 2016: Better Off Single as Bargoer
- 2014: Could This Be Love as Doreen
- 2013: Hollywood Chaos as Alexis Burns
- 2013: What Would You Do for Love as Piper
- 2013: ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase
- 2012: Boogie Town Cicely
- 2012: From This Day Forward as Corinne
- 2012: Dysfunctional Friends as Hanna
- 2011: Talking with the Taxman About Poetry as Tricia
- 2011: Worst. Prom. Ever. as Hanna
- 2010: Speed-Dating as Elizabeth
TV series
- 2018-2021: Monogamy as Caroline
- 2019: Games People Play as Jackie Herman
- 2014: Mixed as Samantha Hoffman
- 2007: Guiding Light as Lola
Besides acting, she is also a producer and has produced two TV series, Asking for a Friend (2021) and five episodes of Monogamy (2019).
What is Vanessa Simmons doing now?
She is now starring in Monogamy as Caroline. She will also appear in My Ex's Christmas with Shawna (filming) as Shawna. She will also host the upcoming television series $ix Figure Makeover, which will premiere in 2022.
Is Vanessa Simmons married?
Who is Vanessa Simmons' husband? The actress is not yet married but has been in a committed relationship for a while now.
Who is Vanessa Simmons' baby daddy?
Vanessa Simmons' boyfriend, Mike Wayans, a comedian and an actor, is her daughter's biological father. The couple has been dating since 2005.
Vanessa Simmons' daughter is called Ava Marie Jean Wayans. She was born on 13th February 2014.
Body measurements
The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) and weighs 127 lbs (57 kgs). Vanessa has black eyes and hair, and her body measurements are 35-25-36 inches.
How much is Vanessa Simmons' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress' worth is $8 million.
Vanessa Simmons is a talented and determined lady who will go to great lengths to attain her objectives. Her boyfriend and daughter currently live with her in Los Angeles.
