Vanessa Simmons’ biography: age, siblings, net worth, husband

Vanessa Simmons is an actress, producer, and businesswoman from the United States. Her family was featured in the MTV reality show Run's House, which made her famous. She has also appeared on The Real, Daily Pop, and Love & Listings, among other shows.

Vanessa has been in the acting industry for almost 15 years now. Here is all you need to know about her.

Vanessa Simmons' biography

The American actress was born on 5th August 1983 in Laie, Hawaii, United States. Her parents are Joseph Simmons and Valerie Vaughn.

Who is Vanessa Simmons' father?

Vanessa's father, Joseph Simmons, is an American rapper, producer, DJ and TV personality famous for his stage names Run, DJ Run, or Rev Run.

He is the father of seven children. Six of his children are biological, while one is adopted. So, who exactly are Rev Run's kids?

Rev Run's children

The American rapper is blessed with three boys, Joseph Jr, Daniel III, and Russell II and three girls, Vanessa, Angela, and the late Victoria.

Victoria died on September 26, 2006, as a result of omphalocele, a congenital condition that caused her organs to grow outside her body. Miley Justine Simmons was adopted soon after Victoria's death.

Angela and Vanessa Simmons manage Pastry Footwear, a shoe company they started in 2007 as part of their family's Run Athletics footwear business. Angela Simmons' siblings are all grown-ups and television personalities.

How old is Vanessa Simmons?

Vanessa Simmons' age is 38 years old as of 2021.

Acting career

Vanessa became famous after her family was featured in the reality show Run's House. This was between 2006 to 2009, and she appeared in 50 episodes of the show.

The show opened an opportunity for Vanessa as she was featured in the television series Guiding Light to play the role of Lola. Since then, she has appeared in several films and TV series.

She has also hosted several shows like Asking for a Friend (2021) and Project Runway: Threads (2014). Additionally, she was a judge on the show Queen Boss and a contestant on Hip Hop Squares.

Vanessa Simmons' movies and television shows

Below are movies and TV series she has appeared in.

Films

2021: Never and Again as Sonya

as Sonya 2020: Live as Ebony Little

as Ebony Little 2020: Still Here

2020: Happiness as Queen

as Queen 2019: A Holiday Change as Crystal Carter

as Crystal Carter 2019: South Central Love as Vanessa

as Vanessa 2019: Same Difference as Skye

as Skye 2018: Juug Gone Wrong as Traci

as Traci 2017: We Got You

2016: Better Off Single as Bargoer

as Bargoer 2014: Could This Be Love as Doreen

as Doreen 2013: Hollywood Chaos as Alexis Burns

as Alexis Burns 2013: What Would You Do for Love as Piper

as Piper 2013: ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase

2012: Boogie Town Cicely

2012: From This Day Forward as Corinne

as Corinne 2012: Dysfunctional Friends as Hanna

as Hanna 2011: Talking with the Taxman About Poetry as Tricia

as Tricia 2011: Worst. Prom. Ever. as Hanna

as Hanna 2010: Speed-Dating as Elizabeth

TV series

2018-2021: Monogamy as Caroline

as Caroline 2019: Games People Play as Jackie Herman

as Jackie Herman 2014: Mixed as Samantha Hoffman

as Samantha Hoffman 2007: Guiding Light as Lola

Besides acting, she is also a producer and has produced two TV series, Asking for a Friend (2021) and five episodes of Monogamy (2019).

What is Vanessa Simmons doing now?

She is now starring in Monogamy as Caroline. She will also appear in My Ex's Christmas with Shawna (filming) as Shawna. She will also host the upcoming television series $ix Figure Makeover, which will premiere in 2022.

Is Vanessa Simmons married?

Who is Vanessa Simmons' husband? The actress is not yet married but has been in a committed relationship for a while now.

Who is Vanessa Simmons' baby daddy?

Vanessa Simmons' boyfriend, Mike Wayans, a comedian and an actor, is her daughter's biological father. The couple has been dating since 2005.

Vanessa Simmons' daughter is called Ava Marie Jean Wayans. She was born on 13th February 2014.

Body measurements

The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) and weighs 127 lbs (57 kgs). Vanessa has black eyes and hair, and her body measurements are 35-25-36 inches.

How much is Vanessa Simmons' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress' worth is $8 million.

Vanessa Simmons is a talented and determined lady who will go to great lengths to attain her objectives. Her boyfriend and daughter currently live with her in Los Angeles.

