Maggie Carey’s biography: what is known about Bill Hader’s ex-wife?

While Bill Hader is known for his on-screen talents, his wife Maggie Carey is a powerhouse behind the camera. She is a director, producer, and writer. Before the divorce, the husband-wife duo worked together on many projects.

Here is a look at Maggie's biography including details about her personal and career life.

Maggie Carey's biography

Maggie Carey was born in the United States in 1975 in Boise, Idaho.

Who are Maggie Carey's parents?

The American actress has not disclosed details about her family background. There is also no information on who Maggie Carey's siblings are. However, she once said that there were 4 kids in her family.

When is Maggie Carey's birthday?

Bill Hader's ex-wife is currently presumed to be 46 years old, although the precise date of her birth is not available.

Education

Maggie went to Jackson Elementary School and West Junior High School. In 1993, she graduated with honours from Borah High School.

The director was initially enrolled in the University of Idaho, but soon moved on to the University of Montana. She was recruited by the university's soccer coach Betsy Duerksen. Maggie became co-captain of the university's Division 1 soccer team.

In 1997, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature. Next, Maggie enrolled for Masters of Fine Arts in Film Production at the University of Texas.

Career

Maggie started her career doing stage comedy and improv. Her first comedy troupe was Bob’s Family Improv Group in Montana. After moving to New York, she joined the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Carey later progressed to other mediums like film and television. Her most well-known work is the screenplay and direction of the film The To Do List.

Her documentaries and short films have also earned her acclaim. In addition, the gifted actress and writer has directed episodes of several popular primetime comedy programs, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley, Single Parents, and others.

Maggie Carey's movies and TV series

Below are her credits according to her IMDb page.

As director

2016-2021: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2021: Never Have I Ever

2021: Mr. Mayor

2020: Mixed-ish

2019: Sunnyside

2018-2019: AP Bio

2016-2019: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

2018: Single Parents

2018: I Feel Bad

2018: Champions

2018: Barry

2017-2018: The Last Man on Earth

2017: Great News

2017: Making History

2016-2017: Love

2014: Silicon Valley

2013: The To Do List

2011: Funny or Die Presents

2007-2008: The Jeannie Tate Show

2007: Suburban Bravery

2007: UCB Comedy Originals

2006: Head in the Oven

2005: Jenny Clone

2004: Soap Scum

2002: Sun River Homestead

2002: Dance Club

2001: Ladyporn

Films

2012: Cinema Six as Tina

as Tina 2008: Shutterbugs as Jason's Mother

as Jason's Mother 2006: Head in the Oven

2005: Jenny Clone as Mother/Jenny

as Mother/Jenny 2002: Dance Club as Gloria

as Gloria 2002: Vacancy as Woman

as Woman 2001: Occam's Razor: The Great Dialogues of Mindy as Brenda Gibson

TV series

2013: Rejected Pitches as Kathryn Bigelow

as Kathryn Bigelow 2008: Human Giant as Jason's Mother

When did Bill Hader meet his wife?

Bill Hader and Maggie Carey first met in Los Angeles, California, through a mutual friend. Bill was then performing in a small local comic show hosted by Maggie's friend.

Maggie Carey appears during the CBS Films special screening of The To Do List at The Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

They dated for a few years before marrying on the 28th of May, 2006. Hannah Kathryn, Harper, and Hayley Clementine Hader are the names of their three children.

Hannah Kathryn was born on the 6th of October in 2009, Harper on the 28th of July in 2012, and Hayley Clementine on the 15th of November in 2014.

Why did Bill Hader's marriage end?

Maggie Carey and Bill Hader separated in December 2017, although it wasn't completed until March 2018. Bill was the one who filed for divorce, but Maggie's response followed suit.

The reason for the separation was irreconcilable differences, but the two now have joint custody over their children, and Hader pays spousal support to Carey.

Height and body measurements

Maggie Carey's height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm), and she weighs 132 lbs (60 kg). Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 cm). The actress has grey eyes, and her hair is dark brown.

Maggie Carey is an extremely secretive woman who keeps the majority of her personal life hidden from view. However, even though she is divorced, she maintains a positive friendship with her ex-husband.

