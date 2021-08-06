Maggie Carey’s biography: what is known about Bill Hader’s ex-wife?
While Bill Hader is known for his on-screen talents, his wife Maggie Carey is a powerhouse behind the camera. She is a director, producer, and writer. Before the divorce, the husband-wife duo worked together on many projects.
Here is a look at Maggie's biography including details about her personal and career life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Maggie Carey
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1975
- Age: 46 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Boise, Idaho, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5′7″
- Height in centimetres: 171
- Weight in pounds: 132
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Body measurements in inches: 32-26-32
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-81
- Eye colour: Grey
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Marital status: Divorced
- Children: 3
- University: University of Montana, and University of Texas, Austin
- Profession: Director, screenwriter, producer, and actress
Maggie Carey's biography
Maggie Carey was born in the United States in 1975 in Boise, Idaho.
Who are Maggie Carey's parents?
The American actress has not disclosed details about her family background. There is also no information on who Maggie Carey's siblings are. However, she once said that there were 4 kids in her family.
When is Maggie Carey's birthday?
Bill Hader's ex-wife is currently presumed to be 46 years old, although the precise date of her birth is not available.
Education
Maggie went to Jackson Elementary School and West Junior High School. In 1993, she graduated with honours from Borah High School.
The director was initially enrolled in the University of Idaho, but soon moved on to the University of Montana. She was recruited by the university's soccer coach Betsy Duerksen. Maggie became co-captain of the university's Division 1 soccer team.
In 1997, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature. Next, Maggie enrolled for Masters of Fine Arts in Film Production at the University of Texas.
Career
Maggie started her career doing stage comedy and improv. Her first comedy troupe was Bob’s Family Improv Group in Montana. After moving to New York, she joined the Upright Citizens Brigade.
Carey later progressed to other mediums like film and television. Her most well-known work is the screenplay and direction of the film The To Do List.
Her documentaries and short films have also earned her acclaim. In addition, the gifted actress and writer has directed episodes of several popular primetime comedy programs, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley, Single Parents, and others.
Maggie Carey's movies and TV series
Below are her credits according to her IMDb page.
As director
- 2016-2021: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- 2021: Never Have I Ever
- 2021: Mr. Mayor
- 2020: Mixed-ish
- 2019: Sunnyside
- 2018-2019: AP Bio
- 2016-2019: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- 2018: Single Parents
- 2018: I Feel Bad
- 2018: Champions
- 2018: Barry
- 2017-2018: The Last Man on Earth
- 2017: Great News
- 2017: Making History
- 2016-2017: Love
- 2014: Silicon Valley
- 2013: The To Do List
- 2011: Funny or Die Presents
- 2007-2008: The Jeannie Tate Show
- 2007: Suburban Bravery
- 2007: UCB Comedy Originals
- 2006: Head in the Oven
- 2005: Jenny Clone
- 2004: Soap Scum
- 2002: Sun River Homestead
- 2002: Dance Club
- 2001: Ladyporn
Films
- 2012: Cinema Six as Tina
- 2008: Shutterbugs as Jason's Mother
- 2006: Head in the Oven
- 2005: Jenny Clone as Mother/Jenny
- 2002: Dance Club as Gloria
- 2002: Vacancy as Woman
- 2001: Occam's Razor: The Great Dialogues of Mindy as Brenda Gibson
TV series
- 2013: Rejected Pitches as Kathryn Bigelow
- 2008: Human Giant as Jason's Mother
When did Bill Hader meet his wife?
Bill Hader and Maggie Carey first met in Los Angeles, California, through a mutual friend. Bill was then performing in a small local comic show hosted by Maggie's friend.
They dated for a few years before marrying on the 28th of May, 2006. Hannah Kathryn, Harper, and Hayley Clementine Hader are the names of their three children.
Hannah Kathryn was born on the 6th of October in 2009, Harper on the 28th of July in 2012, and Hayley Clementine on the 15th of November in 2014.
Why did Bill Hader's marriage end?
Maggie Carey and Bill Hader separated in December 2017, although it wasn't completed until March 2018. Bill was the one who filed for divorce, but Maggie's response followed suit.
The reason for the separation was irreconcilable differences, but the two now have joint custody over their children, and Hader pays spousal support to Carey.
Height and body measurements
Maggie Carey's height is 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm), and she weighs 132 lbs (60 kg). Her body measurements are 32-26-32 inches (81-66-81 cm). The actress has grey eyes, and her hair is dark brown.
Maggie Carey is an extremely secretive woman who keeps the majority of her personal life hidden from view. However, even though she is divorced, she maintains a positive friendship with her ex-husband.
