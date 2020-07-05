50+ cool anime names for boys and girls and their meanings

Even if you have never watched anime, you will agree that anime names are some of the most unique names in the world. Here are some of the coolest Japanimation names that you can give your child.

Cool anime names for boys and girls. Photo: unsplash.com

Source: UGC

Here are some of the most popular, unique, and cool anime names to give your kids.

What are cute anime names?

These adorable names with deep meanings are used by anime characters. These names, which have sweet sounds, also have spiritual meanings.

What are some cute anime names? Check them out below.

Male anime names

Below are some fantastic male anime names:

Masashi: commander or general

commander or general Michi: a righteous way

a righteous way Natsu: born in summer

born in summer Katsu: victorious

victorious Noburu: to expand

to expand Nori: a belief

a belief Osamu: discipline or study

discipline or study Raiden: thunder and lightning

thunder and lightning Michiaki: path, road, or lane

path, road, or lane Yasu: calm

calm Michio: a man with the strength of three thousand

a man with the strength of three thousand Tatsuya: achievement

achievement Mikio: a tree

a tree Toshiro: talented or intelligent

Cool anime names for boys. Photo: pngkit.com

Source: UGC

If you watch anime, you must have a favorite male character, and maybe you like that character so much that you would be willing to name your child after them.

Below are some of the coolest male anime character names:

Dante: refers to the half-human slayer, and it means enduring

refers to the half-human slayer, and it means enduring Levi: powerful

powerful Tsubasa Ootori: mysterious and majestic

mysterious and majestic Yahiko: unique

unique Yuichi: kind one

kind one Yuuki: gentle hope

gentle hope Toru: persistent or clear

persistent or clear Ranmaru: mysterious

mysterious Rukia: is related to Japan’s favorite Death God

is related to Japan’s favorite Death God Kira: a hero or anti-hero

Listed below are some of the best and most unique anime boy names to use for your newborn baby boy:

Arata: new and fresh

new and fresh Dai: great and large

great and large Daiki: great help

great help Fumio: scholarly hero

scholarly hero Haruo: a man of spring

a man of spring Hideaki: excellent, bright and shinning

Anime names for boys derived from shadows

Here is a list of some of them:

Araysh: An overshadower

An overshadower Betzalel: In God's shadow

In God's shadow Blagdan: From the shadowy valley

From the shadowy valley Chaiyn: Krishna's color of the shadow

Krishna's color of the shadow Devroop: Shadow of God; One who is like God

Shadow of God; One who is like God Draven: One who emerges from the shadows; the modern name

One who emerges from the shadows; the modern name Druvish: The shadow of Lord Shiva

The shadow of Lord Shiva Dunnere: Dark brown colored shadow

Dark brown colored shadow Erembour: a character from mythology who rides shadows.

a character from mythology who rides shadows. Erembourc: a French mythological character who rides shadows

a French mythological character who rides shadows Kage , Ozul or Kardama: Shadow

, or Shadow Melaina or Mohandas: Dusky, dim, dark, and shadowy

or Dusky, dim, dark, and shadowy Mohanjot: The person always covers by shadows, impossible to be seen

The person always covers by shadows, impossible to be seen Niratap : The one who is filled with shades and shadows.

: The one who is filled with shades and shadows. Nizhalgal: A shadow that is similar to someone else

A shadow that is similar to someone else Tirich: A shadow of darkness, a valley from Mulkow

What are some of the best female anime names?

Anime girl names have lovely meanings.

Cool anime names for girls. Photo: pngkit.com

Source: UGC

Below is a list of some anime names for girls with meanings derived from nature:

Michiko: a beautiful and wise child

a beautiful and wise child Momoe: one hundred blessings

one hundred blessings Haruhi: a spring day

a spring day Yuuki: snow

snow Maiko: a child of dance

a child of dance Maki: true hope

true hope Mariko: a true village girl

a true village girl Sakura: cherry blossoms

cherry blossoms Hikari: light

light Haruka: spring, sunny weather, flower or fragrance

spring, sunny weather, flower or fragrance Shizuka: means calm, quiet, or flower

means calm, quiet, or flower Himari: the meaning of the sun

the meaning of the sun Sora: the sky

the sky Mami: true beauty

true beauty Manami: means loving and beautiful

means loving and beautiful Mao: dance cherry blossom

dance cherry blossom Ichigo: strawberry

Here is a list of some more cute anime girl names:

Akari: light or brightness

light or brightness Ayaka: colorful flowers

colorful flowers Kyouko: respectful

respectful Emika: a blessed beautiful child

a blessed beautiful child Ichika: one thousand flowers

one thousand flowers Kanna: summer waves

summer waves Asuka: perfume or fragrance of tomorrow

perfume or fragrance of tomorrow Chiaki: sparkling light

sparkling light Asami: morning beauty

morning beauty Bashira: joyful and a predictor of good news

joyful and a predictor of good news Ayane: wonderful

wonderful Kiaria: fortunate

fortunate Misato: beautiful village girl

beautiful village girl Miyu: one with beautiful connection or kindness

one with beautiful connection or kindness Rina: white jasmine

white jasmine Ichigo: strawberry

strawberry Saika: colorful flower

Cute anime names which are unisex

Best anime names for boys and girls. Photo: pngkit.com

Source: UGC

Have a look at these boy and girl anime names:

Kei: blessing, jewel, or square jewel

blessing, jewel, or square jewel Rin: dignified

dignified Akane: brilliant red

brilliant red Makoto: truth or sincerity

truth or sincerity Hinata: sunflower

sunflower Shinobu: endurance

endurance Hiro: generous

generous Chiharu: clear skies and springs

clear skies and springs Ren: the love of lotus

the love of lotus Sana: brilliant

brilliant Aoi: holly flower

holly flower Haruka: distant

distant Akira: clear, brilliant or bright

clear, brilliant or bright Aoki: an evergreen blue tree

Anime names for colours

Here are some of them:

Karatachi: Orange

Orange Akaaka: Red

Red Asagi: Yellow

Yellow Ao: Green

Green Murasaki: Violet

Violet Ankari: Light

Light Ankoku: Dark

Dark Aoiro: Blue

Anime names with dark meanings

In some Japanese cultures, a newborn baby would be given an ugly, scary, or evil name so that evil spirits would not steal it.

When the child grew up, the name would be changed to a proper one to be used for the rest of their life. Some of these names have been used in some animes for characters with bad intentions or who play an evil role.

Here are some of them for males:

Aku: Evil

Evil Youkai: Apparition, spirit, phantom

Apparition, spirit, phantom Akuma: Demon

Demon Yami: Darkness

Darkness Akui: Malice, spite

Malice, spite Namida: Tear

Tear Chuuko onera: Old fart

Old fart Zankoku: Cruelty, brutality

Cruelty, brutality Satsujin: Murder

Murder Shi: Death

Death Nikushimi: Hatred

Here are some female anime names with dark meanings:

Chi: Blood

Blood Kei: Rapture or Reverence

Rapture or Reverence Kuro: Black

Black Yumiko: Archery bow child

Archery bow child Tora: a tiger

a tiger Leiko: Arrogant

Arrogant Koumori: Bat

Bat Sumiko: Charcoal

Charcoal Tanaka: Dweller

Dweller Sayomi: Night-born

Night-born Kasai: Fire

Fire Shuurai: Lightning

Lightning Shinji: Illusions

Illusions Ookami: Wolf

Wolf Kitsune: Fox

Fox Kietsu: Ghost

Ghost Toshiko: Alert child

Alert child Tsukiko: Moon child

Moon child Kumori , Anei or Bikou: Shadow

, or Shadow Shizuko: Quiet child

Quiet child Rin: Cold

Cold Usagi: Moon

Moon Yoi: Evening or night

Evening or night Amaya: Night rain

Which of these anime names did you find interesting? Let us know in the comment section below.

READ ALSO: 100 cool and famous dragon names, their meanings and origin

It does not matter if you are one of the Games of Throne fans, or you are just into fantasy world creation, dragons must fascinate you. Legit.ng created a list of fancy dragon names that will also appeal to you. So, what are some cool dragon names? No matter what your intentions are, here are some fiery dragon names that you should steal.

Source: Legit.ng