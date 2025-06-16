Nigerian footballers are having a great time on holiday in the country by engaging in different fun activities

Victor Osimhen turned up at a wedding in Lagos elegantly dressed in an agbada adorned with his ice chains

Fellow Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare showed off his dancing skills as his brother wedded his dear wife

Super Eagles star stormed a wedding in Lagos as Victor Osimhen rocked a classic agbada, while Tolu Arokodare lit up the wedding with his dance moves.

Nigerian footballers who are on holiday in the country have been shutting down Lagos since they arrived after the friendly match against Russia in Moscow on June 6.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after the final match of last season. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

They have been spotted at different places, including nightclubs and receiving guests at their residence and playing street football with friends at mini fields.

Osimhen rocks agbada to wedding

Victor Osimhen was born and raised in Lagos and despite being an Edo man, is well immersed in Yoruba culture, having spent all his life in the South West.

As seen in a post shared on his Instagram page, Osimhen rocked a light brown agbada emblazoned with a monogram embroidery and adorned with his usual ice jewelries.

The wedding was that of the brother of fellow Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare’s brother, Lawrence Arokodare, who tied the knot with his wife Khadijah Gariba at a lavish party in Lagos.

Arokodare shows off dance moves

As seen in a video on social media, he Genk forward let loose on the dance floor as he accompanied his brother to the spot reserved for the groom during the traditional Yoruba wedding.

Osimhen was also spotted on the dancefloor, and at this time, Arokodare had changed his white agbada to black for the reception event at his brother's wedding.

Osimhen and Arokodare’s bromance

Arokodare is one of the newest players in the Super Eagles and has quickly formed a bromance with Osimhen, with fans pushing him to be the backup to the Napoli star.

The Genk forward made his debut during the 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on matchday five of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Tolu Arokodare celebrates after Nigeria won the Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

He replaced Osimhen, who scored two goals in the match for his debut. The Ebony Shoe was seen in tears in the dressing room after the game, and he explained why later.

“What a lot of people don’t know is I started crying when I hugged [Victor] Osimhen because I hugged him and said ‘thank you,’” Arokodare told OJB Sports.

“I said in an interview he’s played a huge role in my career and life.”

Osimhen and Arokodare put up top performances for their clubs. They both won Golden Boots in the Turkish Super Lig and Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

