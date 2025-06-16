Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck checked upcoming act Wavestar for ignoring him at an event has sparked heated reactions online

The rapper, visibly displeased, schooled the young talent, insisting that respecting industry seniors is not optional

Fans are divided over Odumodu’s move, while some hailed his boldness, others reminded him that he once said no one paved the way for him

A video of Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck issuing a stern warning to budding artist Wavestar, who is closely affiliated with Blaqbonez, has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, which surfaced online on Monday, the “Declan Rice” crooner is seen confronting Wavestar at a recent event, expressing his displeasure over the latter’s failure to greet him.

According to Odumodu, such behavior is disrespectful and unacceptable, especially from a junior in the industry.

Reactions as Odumodu challenges a junior colleague for not greeting him at a show Photos: @odumodublvck/@wavestarofficial/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a strong tone, he told Wavestar:

“Why didn’t you greet me? Don’t do that again in your life. Next time when you see your elders, you greet.”

See the video here:

Social media users react to Odumodu's actions:

The incident, caught on camera, drew mixed reactions, with many Nigerians weighing in on what they described as a much-needed reality check in the industry.

@smallestbarber wrote:

“Stay humble—that’s what matters and that’s what OD is telling the young man.”

@thedavayking commented:

“These guys think ignoring bigger people is steeze.”

@boombar_joydj added:

“He sef why e go see Odumo and not hail the machine. I greet oh boss.”

@egbon_adugbo777 reminded:

“No be this same guy say nobody paved way for him?? Now you’re looking for someone to respect you lol ozuor.”

@only1sureboy2177 said:

In next future this will be his greatest challenge in the industry. He will say this to the world when he blow up say e get one artist make e look am down when he day come up like as his oga blacqbone did by calling olamide name when he don da see change thinking he don

blow@oj_gaius quipped:

“No be everybody he fit tell this thing sha.”

@official_tjof laughed:

“Naso oo elder brother moves love that.”

@we.alth3982 wrote:

"Charity begins at home...that boy no get respect"

alivelagos commented:

"Guyman no Dey guy Guyman. Roraa ehhh Odogwu wannabe

@ippamvsic stated

"He actually just did…. Cuz I’m going to check him on Spotify now"

Odumodu, visibly displeased, schooled the young talent, insisting that respecting industry seniors is not optional. Photos: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu Blvck's mum annoints Osimhen, Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of rapper OdumoduBlvck’s mum blessing Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface during a friendly visit.

In the trending footage, the footballers, back home for summer break after a long European season, were seen at Odumodu’s house enjoying a hearty bowl of Eba and Egusi soup before being anointed by the rapper’s mother.

The unexpected moment of spirituality caught many off guard as Odumodu’s mum appeared with a bottle of oil, placed her hands on their heads, and muttered words of prayer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng