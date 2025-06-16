A Pew Research study revealed Islam is the world’s fastest-growing religion, driven by higher birth rates, with Muslim women having an average of 2.9 children

A new study conducted by the Pew Research Centre has revealed that Islam is the fastest-growing religion globally.

The findings highlight the significant increase in the Muslim population, largely attributed to natural demographic growth rather than conversions.

Islam’s growth driven by higher birth rates

The study, titled Global Religious Landscape, found that between 2010 and 2020, the number of Muslims grew more than all other religions combined.

One key reason for this is the higher birth rates among Muslims compared to adherents of other major religions, Daily Trust reported.

“Muslims have more children and are younger, on average, than members of any other major religion,” the report noted.

The study revealed that Muslim women, on average, had 2.9 children in their lifetime, while non-Muslim women had 2.2 children.

This demographic difference has contributed significantly to the overall growth of the Muslim population.

Christianity still largest, but the gap is shrinking

Despite Islam’s growth, Christianity remains the world’s largest religion, with 2.3 billion adherents. However, the gap between the Christian and Muslim populations is narrowing, with the number of Muslims increasing at a faster rate.

The Pew study also reported a 1.8% decrease in the global Christian population since 2010.

The increase in the number of Muslims has been largely concentrated in Muslim-majority countries.

In contrast, the Christian population has experienced declines in several regions, including Europe and the Americas.

Rise in religiously unaffiliated individuals

The study also found a notable increase in the number of religiously unaffiliated individuals, especially in the United States, where the number of non-religious people grew by 97% from 2010. China leads the world in religiously unaffiliated people, with over 1.3 billion individuals not adhering to any religion, Vanguard reported.

Pew’s findings indicate that while Christians remain the majority in 60% of the countries surveyed, the Christian population has decreased by at least 5% in 40 countries, with only one country showing a significant increase in the number of Christians.

Conversions and religious changes around the world

The study also looked at trends in religious conversions. It found that in contrast to other religions, more adults are joining Islam than leaving it. In fact, Islam was the only major religion where the number of converts outweighed those leaving the faith.

Both Buddhism and Hinduism saw more people leaving their faith than joining it, whereas Islam's conversion numbers continue to rise. This points to Islam’s continuing influence and growth in global religious composition.

