Recall that Nedu Wazobia was taken off the podcast following his exchange with VeryDarkMan after his interview with Deeone

The recent update about Daddy Freeze replacing Nedu Wazobia on the podcast has stirred reactions online

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze has been announced as the replacement for his colleague Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Announcing the change via its page on Sunday, June 18, The Honest Bunch Podcast shared a new poster of the crew, alongside Daddy Freeze.

“The Honest Bunch podcast just got more unfiltered. Get ready for hotter takes, deeper convos, and unapologetic honesty. Say hello to our latest addition @daddyfreeze," the caption read.

Daddy Freeze, who made headlines with his comment about the lone survivor aboard the Indian plane that crashed, also confirmed the update as he reshared the poster, writing: “A New Era Has Begun.”

Below is Daddy Freeze's post confirming the update about his new role on the HonestBunch podcast:

The announcement about the new host comes after Nedu stepped down from the podcast after being accused of using the platform to sleep with female guests in exchange for appearances.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that comedian Deeone who was a guest on the podcast, alleged that social media critic VeryDarkMan, is gay.

This led to VeryDarkMan tackling Nedu, who he claimed was using the platform to sleep with women.

The critic also threatened to release the names of those Nedu had allegedly told him he had slept with.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze replaces Nedu

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Esther's Food Bowl commented:

"Let him not mentioned VDM oo if he want to work with them for long because VDM is ready to dig out what daddy freeze did in 1974

Chi N Yere Sandra said:

"He replaced Nedu WAZOBIA, who was chased out of the show by VeryDarkMan months ago."

Numbeve Raphael Suwem commented:

"Invited to finally get frozen or what? No be this same daddy freeze VDM freeze before? Honest bunch too like VDM Ex."

Popsy Jadon Ofu-Nwa Yves commented:

"Chest pains waiting for him in the freezer. Make him no sha invite cat come rat meeting sha."

Great Paradise said:

"Just like replacing Portable with Speed Darlington! Body go tell am if him loose guard."

Obinna Eze Francis reacted:

"Who chase who out. When Nedu was deriving joy in dragging VDM he didnt know. Evem Dead Ome was saying he doesnt want to talk."

OvbiobaCassy Imose said:

"Hahaha, Daddy freezer had not mention VDM for over a year now, the man is protecting his page."

Daddy Freeze reacts to Natasha's name change

In other news via Legit.ng, Daddy Freeze shared his take on 2baba's wife, Hon Natasha Osawaru, adding 'Idibia' to her name on social media.

Legit.ng recalled that 2baba's ex-wife, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, made her social media comeback a couple of days ago and dropped the name 'Idibia'.

This caused a lot of whispers online, as many wondered if she was now legally married to the singer.

