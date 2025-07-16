Liverpool Football Club's fans and community continue their efforts to immortalise Diogo Jota

Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically passed away in a car accident on Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Portuguese footballer died 11 days after legally tying the knot with his long-term girlfriend

Liverpool Football Club and its fans continue with efforts to preserve the memory of their former player Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away on July 3.

Jota and his brother André Silva died in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, as they were on their way to catch a ferry to England for the winger to resume pre-season.

A mural artist in Liverpool painted Diogo Jota's picture close to Anfield. Photo by Christopher Furlong.

Source: Getty Images

He was compelled to travel by water as he could not fly after undergoing a lung surgery and was expected to undergo further checks in Liverpool.

The football world came together to pay tribute to the late footballer, with many top stars from Liverpool and the Portugal national team present at his funeral service.

According to Daily Express, former teammates, including Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and former Wolves star Ruben Neves, promised to support his family.

Liverpool also reportedly decided to pay his salary for the remaining two years left on his contract, worth over £14 million and support his children's education.

Fans dedicate mural to Jota

Liverpool published an official statement that a fan artist, John Culshaw, has completed a mural in honour of Jota at a building near Anfield.

The mural was painted on the exterior of the Halfway House pub, just a short walk from Anfield, and it is a picture of one of Jota's iconic celebrations.

“As Liverpool fans, we know how to deal with tragedy and show our appreciation to someone who has given us so much,” said mural artist Culshaw.

“I picked this image to paint because it shows Diogo sending love out to the fans, and by immortalising him in our city, it shows that we are sending the love right back.”

“Diogo has given us so many memories, it’s only right that he will remain our number 20 forever,” he added.

The mural once again reminds fans how loved Jota was, and they applauded the creativity behind immortalising him with art.

Fan pays tribute to Diogo Jota during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Preston North End. Photo by Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

@zulfi125678 wrote:

“That’s awesome! Celebrating Jota’s contributions with art is such a cool way to show appreciation. Love seeing creativity around Anfield!”

@EgwemiCFC wrote:

“Many of us who do not have the opportunity to pay our respect to his family, but this mural would bring doing so very close.”

@danieljuanisha wrote:

“This mural keeps Diogo Jota's spirit alive – a beautiful reminder of his talent, kindness and the joy he brought us all. Gone but never forgotten. YNWA.”

Liverpool star laid roses for Jota

Legit.ng previously reported that Liverpool stars laid roses for Diogo Jota outside Anfield ahead of their first pre-season training last week.

The club's pre-season training was postponed by four days after the unfortunate incident, and on resumption, Alisson Becker led his teammates in tributes.

