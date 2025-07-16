Shweta Parihar, a heartbroken woman, questions the investigation into her husband's death in the Air India plane crash

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 people, with only one survivor

A month later, Shweta asks two touching questions about the investigation and shared how her son had been coping with his father's death

A heartbroken Indian woman, Shweta Parihar, who lost her husband in the Air India plane crash, asked two emotional questions preliminary investigation report.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Shweta Parihar, who lost her husband, Abnihav, in the Air India plane crash, shares her son's reaction. Photo: BBC, Getty Images/Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

How did the Air India plane crash happen?

Shweta, 41, mourned her husband after a month, as she questioned what happened during the plane crash, BBC reported.

Her husband, Abhinav, 43, was on his way back to London when he died in the tragic incident.

He was meant to fly later in the month but decided to come home early and ended up on the ill-fated flight.

Wife of man who died in Air India plane crash shares son’s reaction to his father’s death. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

Speaking on the investigation, Shweta noted that no investigation will ever bring her husband back.

She said:

"For those of us that have lost loved ones, we've lost them, they are not coming back. What will they do in the investigation? Tell us how it happened? The life of how many people, 250 passengers, what will they say, sorry? Everything is done, everything is finished."

She became emotional as she talked about the impact of the loss on her 11-year-old son, Vihaan, who told her he’d never fly Air India again.

Shweta said:

"He misses his dad badly.”

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions.

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

The owners of Air India also mentioned the amount that would be paid to families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng