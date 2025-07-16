Vice President Kashim Shettima shared how President Tinubu directed him to visit Muhammadu Buhari on his sickbed in London before he passed away

Shettima described Tinubu’s deep sorrow and said Buhari’s death was a national and continental loss, not just for Katsina or his family

After consultations, Shettima announced a prayer session in Daura to honour Buhari, inviting all Nigerians to pay their respects

Vice President Kashim Shettima has revealed how President Bola Tinubu personally instructed him to travel to London to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari during his final days in hospital.

Speaking on Wednesday after offering prayers at Buhari’s family home in Daura, Katsina State, Shettima described Tinubu’s deep sense of loss over Buhari’s passing, calling it a national tragedy that goes beyond the borders of Katsina or even Nigeria itself.

Tinubu orders Shettima to accompany Buhari's remains home after his demise. Photo: FB/Muhammadu Buhari, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Shettima noted that while every soul must face death, the late Buhari’s departure had left a particularly heavy mark on the country and the African continent at large.

He added that many local and international figures have reached out to Tinubu to express their condolences.

“The president was personally pained by the loss. He sent me to London earlier on to go and visit the late president,” Shettima explained.

“I was there for two days and when he answered the call of Allah, the president equally directed me and the Chief of Staff to go and accompany the family and the body of the late president back home.”

National final prayer scheduled for thursday

Reflecting on the weight of the moment, Shettima described everyone as travellers on life’s path, waiting for the inevitable. He prayed for Allah’s mercy on Buhari’s soul and for strength for the family left behind.

Following discussions between Tinubu, Buhari’s family and the Katsina State Government, Shettima announced that a formal prayer gathering would be held on Thursday to honour Buhari’s memory.

Shettima says Buhari's demise is a national loss. Photo: FB/Muhammadu Buhari, ABAT

Source: Twitter

“By God’s grace, by noon, we shall all gather here to offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the late president,” he said.

Shettima also reminded Nigerians that Buhari was not an ordinary figure but a national leader whose influence touched many lives.

He encouraged people from across the country to continue paying tribute and supporting the family and people of Katsina during this period of mourning.

The former president, who died aged 82 in a London clinic, will be remembered for his years of service as both a military ruler and later as a democratically elected leader. His burial in Daura drew dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

Emotional video of Buhari praying before his trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a touching video of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari captured moments before his journey has stirred a wave of sorrow across Nigeria.

The footage shows Buhari pausing briefly outside his residence before stepping into the car that would take him to the airport. In what many have described as a deeply emotional moment, the late president stood quietly, seemingly reflecting, before lifting his hands in solemn prayer.

