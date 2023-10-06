Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, has released an update about the ongoing investigation on the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popular as Mohbad.

At a press conference monitored by Legit.ng on Friday, October 6, the police authority disclosed that 26 witnesses have so far been identified, and they were assisting with the update about the death of the late singer.

Police drop updates about Mohbad's death Photo Credit: Mohbad

Source: Instagram

The commissioner also disclosed that no less than five suspected have so far been interrogated.

Owohunwa said:

“So far 26 witnesses have been identified in the ongoing investigation of Mohbad.

“Five suspects have so far been interrogated in relation to the ongoing investigation,”

Source: Legit.ng